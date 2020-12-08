Paul Pogba Needs Fresh Air, Says Raiola, Confirming No Headway In Contract Extension Talks

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has had a struggling few seasons at Old Trafford, having fallen behind the pecking order under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The France international has seen himself move in and out of Solskjaer's starting line up since the start of the season, reigniting exit talks. Although the club triggered the one-season extension clause in his contract, the player's agent has confirmed no breakthrough in talks to extend his stay beyond 2022.

Also Read | Paul Pogba opens up about Covid phase as he recalls discomfort and exhaustion

Midfielder needs new team: Mino Raiola comments trigger Pogba transfer talks

Speaking to Tuttsport, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has reignited transfer talks. The super-agent has clearly confirmed that the midfielder's time was up at Old Trafford. "Pogba is unhappy at Man United and is finding it extremely difficult to express himself on the field", said Raiola.

Mino Raiola to Tuttosport: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United”. 🔴 #MUFC #Pogba #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

Raiola, further hinting at Pogba transfer away from the Premier League, claimed that his client needs a new team, a change of air. He went on to cite the fact that the 2018 World Cup winner with France is under contract with the Red Devils until 2022, with 18 months left, indirectly hinting that he will not extend his stay with the club beyond the current deal.

Also Read | Real Madrid is Paul Pogba's 'dream team' despite no interest from Los Blancos

Is Pogba leaving Man United? Will he return to Italy?

Pogba has been linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid. But there's no clarity if president Florentino Perez will sanction a mega-money move for the Frenchman, with the club already monitoring the situation of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Besides Real Madrid, he is also rumoured to be keen on a return to Juventus. And Raiola hasn't denied a possible return to the Allianz Stadium next summer. The super-agent insists his unhappiness at Old Trafford might compel him to consider returning to Italy, apart from the prospect of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read | Paul Pogba transfer: Ghanaian politician promises to pay £53m to lure United star away

Pogba agent hints at free exit in 2022

On being asked the best way out for the 27-year-old from the current situation, Raiola insists it would be in the best of interest for both the parties to come to terms with his exit next summer transfer window. If Man United do not agree on selling the midfielder at the end of the current season, then they will risk losing out him for free in the summer of 2022.

Also Read | France boss Didier Deschamps hints at Paul Pogba's dismal relationship with Man United

Image courtesy: Paul Pogba Instagram