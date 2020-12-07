Paul Pogba's Agent Says French Midfielder's Time At Manchester United Is 'over'

Manchester United's star footballer Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has gone on to say that the player's time at the club is over. The central midfielder had joined the English club back in 2016 for a then world-record deal of 89 million pounds. Meanwhile, the Frenchman's current deal with Man U was set to expire after the end of the ongoing season. However, the 'Red Devils' decided to extend his stay with them till the 2022 season i.e, he was given a further extension of 12 months.

'It's over': Pogba's agent

Reports in English media had stated that Pogba's representatives were angered by the Manchester franchise's refusal to sit down for contract negotiations even before they activated their extension clause.

‘I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United,’ Raiola told Tuttosport.

At the same time, the 2018 World Cup winner's agent also added that the central midfielder is a key player for Man United. Furthermore, Raiola also mentioned that the 'Red Devils' have an important project and even Paul himself is 100% included in that as well. The agent concluded by saying that United will not accept any bids to sell the French footballer and that they (Pogba & Raiola) are going to speak about a new contract soon.

‘Pogba is a key player for Man United,’ said Raiola. ‘They’ve an important project and he’s 100% included. Man United will not accept any bid to sell Pogba. We’re going to speak about a new contract soon, no stress’

Manchester United in EPL 2020/21 & UCL

United are currently at the fifth spot in the EPL points table with six wins from 10 games and 19 points in their tally. They will next be seen in action against city rivals Manchester City at the Old Trafford on Saturday, December 12.

Coming back to the UEFA Champions League, the former champions will be facing RB Leipzig in their next group match at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig on Wednesday. The Harry Maguire-led side occupies the top spot in Group H with three wins as well as two losses and nine points in their tally. Even the second-placed PSG and the third-placed Leipzig have the same number of points but United has the advantage of a superior goal difference as a result of which they have achieved the 'Numero Uno' spot in the table.

