MLS Is Back Results: Sergio Santos Scores Brace As Union Beat Kansas To Advance To Semis

Sergio Santos scored twice in the first half against Sporting Kansas City as Philadelphia Union became the first team to enter the semifinals of the MLS is Back tournament. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the regular format of the season was scrapped in favour of a shortened World Cup-style MLS tournament. Union, who beat New England Revolution in the previous round, made light work of Sporting Kansas City, scoring a comfortable 3-1 win on Thursday.

Philadelphia vs Sporting KC score, highlights

Jamiro Monteiro kicked off the scoring for Philadelphia in the 24th minute. Minutes later Sergio Santos doubled their lead with a delicate chip over Kansas goalkeeper Tim Melia. 13 minutes later, Santos scored his second after he was on the receiving end of an inch-perfect diagonal pass from Alejandro Bedoya. The 25-year-old sent a low racing shot past the goalkeeper. The all-action first half saw yet another goal after Alan Pulido pulled a goal back for Kansas City late in the stoppage time.

Well, that went the other way quickly. Sergio Santos shows off the speed for a Philadelphia Union goal. pic.twitter.com/uQVbZbYmGf — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 31, 2020

The second-half was a relatively low-key affair with Union managing to defend their two-goal lead with aplomb. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake was called into action more than once as Jamaican international made six vital saves to ensure Union's safe passage to the semifinals.

Philadelphia vs Sporting KC player ratings

Philadelphia Union

Andre Blake (GK) - 7.5/10

Raymon Gaddis - 7/10

Jack Elliott - 6.5/10

Mark McKenzie - 7/10

Kai Wagner - 7.5/10

Alejandro Bedoya - 7.5/10

Jose Andres Martinez - 8/10

Jamiro Monteiro - 7.5/10

Brenden Aaronson - 7/10

Sergio Santos - 8.5/10

Kacper Przybylko - 6.5/10

Sporting KC

Tim Melia - 4.5/10

Luis Martins - 4.5/10

Roberto Puncec - 5.5/10

Graham Smith - 6/10

Graham - 5.5/10

Ilie Sanchez - 5.5/10

Daniel Salloi - 6/10

Gianluca - 6/10

Roger Espinoza - 6.5/10

Johnny Russell - 8/10

Alan Pulido - 7.5/10

MLS is Back tournament bracket, fixtures

The Union now awaits the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between Portland and New York City FC in the semi-finals scheduled for Wednesday, August 5. The other quarter-final fixtures are:

Game Schedule Orlando City FC vs Los Angeles FC July 31, 7:30 PM ET (August 1, 5:00 AM IST) San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United FC August 1, 8:00 PM ET (August 2, 5:30 AM IST) New York City FC vs Portland Timbers August 1, 10:30 PM ET (August 2, 8:00 AM IST)

And just like that, @PhilaUnion are the first squad into the semis. ✅ pic.twitter.com/sVSGTw0ccy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 31, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)