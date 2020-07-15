MLS Is Back Tournament Results, Highlights, Latest Standings As Inter Miami, NYC FC Falter

The MLS is Back Tournament is in full swing with Orland City FC and Philadelphia Union getting off to a great start with two wins in as many games in Group A. With six points from two games, Orlando City and Philadelphia have ensured qualification into the round of 16 with Inter Miami FC and New York City FC eliminated. Here's a look at the Group A MLS is Back tournament highlights from Matchday 2 along with MLS is Back Tournament results

MLS is Back Tournament results: Orlando City and Philadelphia secure wins

Orlando City downed New York City 3-1 on Tuesday, July 14, to ensure qualification from Group A. Chris Mueller scored twice in the opening 10 minutes for Orlando but NYC FC halved the deficit through Jesus Medina in the 38th minute. Orlando's Tesho Akindele added a third for Oscar Pareja's side to seal the win and the three points while sending NYC FC crashing out of the MLS is Back Tournament

ALSO READ: Messi Prefers Real Madrid To Win UCL Over Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus? Report Suggests

In the other Group A game, Philadelphia Union overcame MLS newbies Inter Miami 2-1. Kai Wagner opened the scoring for Philadelphia just five minutes into the game but Rodolfo Pizarro equalized for Inter Miami 10 minutes before the half-time whistle. Kacper Przybylko then popped up to score the winning goal in the second half as Inter Miami finished the game with 10 men following Andres Reyes' red card late in stoppage time.

Please enjoy this expansive @PhilaUnion counter-attack, made possible by a really retro “WHOOPS!” dummy in their own half. pic.twitter.com/4Gok5y2qAm — MUNDIAL (H) (@MundialMag) July 15, 2020

ALSO READ: Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Prepare £62m Bid for Bayer Leverkusen Star Kai Havertz

Tickets punched! @OrlandoCitySC & @PhilaUnion are heading to the Round of 16.



Now...who's winning the group? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vUqnixq9Z2 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 15, 2020

MLS is Back Tournament highlights: MLS is Back Tournament standings

The three points for Philadelphia Union sent Jim Curtin's side to the top of the Group A MLS is Back Tournament standings while Inter Miami are yet to record a win in the club's history. NYC FC and Inter Miami are still without a point on the board but Inter have a better goal difference which pushed them into third. With five goals scored and two conceded, Orlando City lead the way in Group A. Philadelphia are level on six points with Orlando with the two sides qualifying for the round of 16.

ALSO READ: Newcastle's £300m Takeover In Jeopardy As Saudi Arabia Bans BeIN Sports Over Qatar Row

MLS schedule for Group A Matchday 3

Inter Miami and NY CFC will battle for the third spot on Monday, July 20 with both teams having to play for pride. Matchday 3 will also see Group A leaders Orlando City face second-placed Philadelphia Union later on Monday with both teams fighting for the top spot.

ALSO READ: Man United Star Marcus Rashford Helps Provide Four Million Meals For Vulnerable UK Homes

Image Credits - Philadelphia Union / JR Urso Twitter