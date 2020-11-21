Man United Confirm Club Fell Victim To ‘sophisticated’ Cyber-attack, Personal Data Safe

Manchester United on Friday confirmed that that the club fell victim to a ‘sophisticated’ cyber-attack on its systems. The news of the Man United cyber attack came hours before the Red Devils are set to host West Brom at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Providing information on the Man United cyber attack, the club confirmed that all systems needed for the match remained secure.

Man United cyber-attack news revealed ahead of Premier League Matchday 9 fixture

Man United saying they’ve been the victim of a “cyber attack” today. pic.twitter.com/3c958BILYg — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) November 20, 2020

In a statement released to the press, Man United confirmed that the club experienced a cyber attack on its systems. Shedding light on their response, the club disclosed that it has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisors to investigate the incident and minimize IT disruptions. While concluding, Man United reiterated that although the attack was a sophisticated operation by organized cybercriminals, the club has extensive protocols for such events, which allowed them to identify the attack and shut down the affected systems.

Addressing the same, a club spokesperson added that such cyber attacks are becoming more and more common. The information on the cyber-attack has already been communicated by the club to the Information Commissioner’s Office, with the spokesperson revealing that forensic tracing is being carried out to establish more details about the attack.

Man United fixtures not impacted by cyber-attack as Man United social media unaffected

Providing more information on the breach, Man United wrote that the club’s media channels, including their website and app, remained unaffected by the attack. The club also assured fans and customers that no personal data with the club suffered a breach. Addressing concerns around the upcoming Man United vs West Brom game, the club confirmed that all critical systems remained secure and operational ahead of the fixture.

Manchester United will be looking to register their first home victory in the league this season when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have lost three out of their four league games this season at home and will be aiming to start the run of games after the international break with a victory. The club currently finds itself in 14th position in the Premier League table with just 10 points from seven games.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram