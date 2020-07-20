MLS Results Group B: San Jose Claim Top Spot, Seattle Sounders Beat Vancouver

Matias Almeyda's San Jose Earthquakes ensured qualification into the next round of the MLS is Back Tournament with a 2-0 win over Chicago Fire on Sunday night. The three points for the Western Conference side in the Chicago vs San Jose clash also ensured a top spot finish in Group B. In the other MLS Group B game on Sunday night, Seattle Sounders ensured qualification into the next round of the MLS is Back Tournament with a 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps.

ALSO READ: Sergio Ramos Ends LaLiga Season With 11 Goals, Most By Any Defender In The 21st Century

MLS results in Group B: Three points for Seattle vs Vancouver

Following two lacklustre displays in the MLS is Back Tournament, the Seattle Sounders came through with a resounding win against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night. The win for Brian Schmetzer's side means that the Sounders finish the group with four points from three games. The Sounders can still finish Group B as high as second place depending on the Chicago vs Vancouver clash on Thursday but are assured of finishing among the four best third-place finishers.

Three goals ✅

Clean sheet ✅

Spot in the knockout round ✅#SEAvVAN Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VKGj87SUuE — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 20, 2020

Nicolas Lodeiro put the Sounders in front after just 16 minutes on the clock before Jordan Morris doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break. Raul Ruidiaz then got himself on the scoresheet and ensured the win for the Sounders in the second period. However, with two defeats in as many games, the Vancouver Whitecaps are eliminated from the MLS is Back Tournament.

ALSO READ: Man United Fans Mock Harry Maguire For His Dribble Attempt Vs Chelsea: Watch

That's 161 @MLS goals.



Chris Wondolowski.



The King of Goals. pic.twitter.com/4X9rQBIENf — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) July 20, 2020

MLS results in Group B: San Jose grab top spot after a 2-0 win over Chicago

Goals from Cristian Espinoza and Chris Wondolowski in the second half secured a 2-0 win for the San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire. The three points for San Jose meant that Matias Almeyda's side finish Group B in the top spot with seven points from three games. On the other hand, Chicago Fire still have a chance of qualifying into the knockout rounds when they face Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday. A win For Chicago against Vancouver will guarantee qualification into the next round as they currently have three points from two games played.

ALSO READ: Messi Makes History Again, Bags Record 7th Pichichi In LaLiga After Brace Vs Alaves

ALSO READ: De Gea Mistakes See Chelsea Beat Man United To Reach FA Cup Final

Image Credits - San Jose Earthquakes Twitter/ AP