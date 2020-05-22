FC Cincinnati Announce Jaap Stam As New Manager Following Mistaken Identity Blunder

MLS side FC Cincinnati made a huge blunder while announcing the arrival of their new head coach Jaap Stam earlier this week. The initial mistake made by FC Cincinnati took place when the MLS club used Ajax youth coach Tinus van Teunenbroek's image instead of Jaap Stam while making the announcement. Although the Eastern Conference side were quick to acknowledge their mistake and rectify it, Cincinnati were trolled on social media for being unable to differentiate between two bald men. The Jaap Stam FC Cincinnati head coach news was confirmed later on the club's official page a few hours after deleting the previous post.

ALSO READ: Hertha Vs Union Berlin Live Streaming Details, Team News, Bundesliga Live

FC Cincinnati head coach image blunder

In an awkward post on Twitter, MLS side FC Cincinnati mistakenly revealed their manager as Tinus van Teunenbroek, due to an image blunder. The image of Tinus van Teunenbroek was posted along with the caption, “Join us in welcoming the new head coach of #FCCincy, Jaap Stam.”. The man in the picture was not Jaap Stam despite the club confirming the Dutchman as their new manager. Fans on Twitter were quick to spot the FC Cincinnati head coach mistake and it created space for some humour on social media. Here is the initial FC Cincinnati head coach mistake that was deleted two hours later:

Image Credits: FC Cincinnati Twitter

Jaap Stam FC Cincinnati head coach confirmation

The 'Jaap Stam FC Cincinnati' error was then confirmed by the MLS club who acknowledged their initial mistake before the deleting the tweet. A new post confirmed that Jaap Stam was in fact named the head coach of the MLS side but this time FC Cincinnati used the right image of the 47-year-old Dutch manager. Stam signed a one and a half year contract with FC Cincinnati.

ALSO READ: Bundesliga Fixtures For Matchday 27, League Table, Bundesliga Live Streaming In India

Jaap Stam's managerial career

Jaap Stam is widely renowned for the time he spent at Manchester United as a centre-back when he won three Premier League titles and is also seen as one Sir Alex Ferguson's few transfer mistakes when the legendary Man United manager decided to sell Stam to Lazio. However, the 1998-99 Champions League winner is yet to win a title in his six years as a manager. Having started his professional managerial career with Jong Ajax in 2014, Stam then spent two seasons coaching Championship side Reading. Before signing a deal with the MLS club, Stam was in charge of Feyenoord but opted to step down from his post just five months into the job.

ALSO READ: SLA Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

ALSO READ: Man City Rejected Chance To Sign Virgil Van Dijk In 2015 Stating He Wasn't 'good Enough'