Hertha Vs Union Berlin Live Streaming Details, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Hertha Berlin will play Union Berlin in the Berlin derby on Matchday 27 in the Bundesliga. The match will be played on Friday, May 22, 2020 (Saturday, May 23 according to IST). Here are the Hertha vs Union Berlin live streaming details, Hertha vs Union Berlin team news.

Bundesliga news: Hertha vs Union Berlin live streaming

The Hertha vs Union Berlin live broadcast in India will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD, while the Hertha vs Union Berlin live streaming will be done on Disney+Hotstar. Here are the other Hertha vs Union Berlin live streaming details.

Venue: Olympiastadion

Hertha vs Union Berlin live streaming date: Friday, May 22, 2020 (Saturday, May 23 according to IST)

Hertha vs Union Berlin live streaming time: 12:00 am IST

Bundesliga news: Hertha vs Union Berlin live streaming and preview

👉 Union make the short trip across Berlin to play @HerthaBSC_EN tomorrow night. It’s certainly not the Bundesliga derby we imagined, but there’s important points still to be won. #BSCFCU | #fcunionhttps://t.co/NH6pfvw9so — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) May 21, 2020

Hertha Berlin are placed 11th on the Bundesliga table, having bagged 31 points in 26 games as they take on city rivals Union Berlin. In the previous Bundesliga live clash last weekend, they defeated Hoffenheim 3-0. Union Berlin, on the other hand, are placed 12th on the points table with 30 points to their credit. Union Berlin were defeated 2-0 by defending champions Bayern Munich in their previous Bundesliga live clash.

Hertha vs Union Berlin live streaming: Full squads

Hertha Berlin: Thomas Kraft, Dennis Smarsch, Rune Jarstein, Peter Pekarik, Karim Rekik, Lukas Klünter, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jordan Torunarigha, Florian Baak, Per Skjelbred, Niklas Stark, Vladimir Darida, Marko Grujic, Javairo Dilrosun, Santiago Ascacibar, Arne Maier, Pal Dardai, Dodi Lukebakio, Julian Albrecht, Lazar Samardzic, Krzysztof Piatek, Salomon Kalou, Alexander Esswein, Pascal Köpke, Vedad Ibisevic, Matheus Cunha, Marius Wolf, Jessic Ngankam, Muhammed Kiprit

FC Union Berlin: Rafal Gikiewicz, Jakob Busk,Moritz Nicolas, Neven Subotic, Marvin Friedrich, Julian Ryerson, Ken Reichel, Florian Hubner,Suleiman Abdullahi, Manuel Schmiedebach, hristopher Lenz, Keven Schlotterbeck, Akaki Gogia, Florian Flecker,Yunus Malli,Grischa Prömel, Felix Kroos, Julius Kade, Michael Parensen, Robert Andrich, Christian Gentner, Maurice Opfermann, Joshua Mees, Sebastian Polter, Sebastian Andersson, Anthony Ujah ,Marius Bulter, Laurenz Dehl, Sheraldo Becker, Christopher Trimmel, Marcus Ingvartsen

