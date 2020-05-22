SLA Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Slavia Mozyr will play Gorodeya in the Belarusian Premier League this week. The match will be played on Friday, May 22, 2020. Here is the SLA vs GOR Dream11 prediction, schedule, SLA vs GOR Dream11 team news and SLA vs GOR Dream11 top picks.

SLA vs GOR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Stadion Junost

Date: Friday, May 22, 2020

Time: 8.30 pm IST

SLA vs GOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Каманда тыдня «Беларусбанк - Вышэйшай лiгi - 2020» 9 тур.

Team of the week of «Belarus Premier League» Matchday 9 pic.twitter.com/bJEx1pyUKr — ABFF | Belarus Premier league, Maxline 1 league (@BelFootFeder) May 19, 2020

Slavia Mozyr have had a difficult campaign in the Belarusian Premier League this season. They have won just once in their last six league games. In their previous game against Shakhter Soligorsk, Slavia Mozyr were defeated 2-0. Slavia Mozyr are placed 12th on the Belarusian Premier League points table with 11 points to their credit. Gorodeya travel to play Slavia Mozyr after their 3-1 humiliating defeat against Torpedo Zhodino. They occupy the 13th spot on the points table, bagging 11 points in all.

SLA vs GOR Dream11 prediction: SLA vs GOR Dream11 team (full squads)

Slavia Mozyr squad: Maksym Slyusar, Francis Narh, Dennis Tetteh, Nikita Melnikov, Ilia Vasilevich, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Gleb Shevchenko, Vladislav Zhuk, Igor Costrov, James Kotei, Valeryi Senko, Aleksandr Anufriev, Maksim Myakish, Andrii Sorokyn, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Yuri Pantya, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, Andrei Chukhlei, Egor Potapov, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Miakish, Igor Rozhkov, Nikolai Romanyuk, Mikhail Baranovski, Evgeni Ivanenko.

Gorodeya squad: Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov.

SLA vs GOR Dream11 prediction: SLA vs GOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Igor Dovgyallo

Defenders: Milan Joksimovic, Kirill Pavluchek, Vladislav Zhuk, Igor Tymonyuk

Midfielders: Andrey Sorokin, Andrey Sorokin, Sergey Usenya, Mikhail Shibun

Forwards: Lazar Sajcic, Sergy Arkhipov

SLA vs GOR Dream11 prediction: SLA vs GOR Dream11 top picks

Captain: Lazar Sajcic

Vice-captain: Andrey Sorokin

SLA vs GOR Dream11 match prediction

Gorodeya start off as the favourites into the game.

Note: The SLA vs GOR Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SLA vs GOR Dream11 team and SLA vs GOR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.