Inter Miami Have A Great Opportunity To Sign Messi And Ronaldo, Says David Beckham

Former Manchester United star David Beckham has said that Inter Miami have an excellent opportunity to sign superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Miami-based franchise, partly owned by David Beckham, is preparing to play its first-ever season in America’s Major League Soccer (MLS). Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been linked with moves to the USA as they near the end of their playing careers. David Beckham believes his team has a fantastic opportunity of bringing them to Inter Miami.

Also Read: Sergio Ramos Has Been Sent Off A Record 26 Times For Real Madrid After Man City Defeat

✍️ Messi or Ronaldo to Inter Miami FC?



David Beckham wants marquee signings at his new club but admits it will take time pic.twitter.com/w8kSDqls9J — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 27, 2020

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Inter Miami?

Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath addressed the possibility of David Beckham’s new franchise Inter Miami attempting to sign both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. This gave rise to speculation that Inter Miami might pursue a deal for the two. David Beckham has addressed those rumours on Wednesday by appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The former Los Angeles star further fueled the rumours by suggesting that he would try and get both Cristiano and Messi to his club if it is possible.

Also Read: MLS Owners Optimistic Over League's Chances Of Surpassing MLB, Premier League & LaLiga

David Beckham calls Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo transfer a possibility

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, David Beckham expressed his admiration for multiple Ballon D’Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He said that adding the Barcelona captain and Juventus forward to their ranks would mean some business. However, he threw caution to the wind by saying that Inter Miami currently have a great roster.

Also Read: Aymeric Laporte 'devastated' After Picking Up Another Injury Against Real Madrid

David Beckham to use Sir Alex Ferguson's model of backing youngsters

David Beckham said that Inter Miami have a great roster with a lot of young players. He also added that the squad have a couple of experienced players. He backed the young players by adding that ‘they are just ready to play.’ The former Real Madrid man said that he will continue Sir Alex Ferguson’s principle as Inter Miami owner and will give a fair run to the young players.

Top European stars linked with Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not the only names to be linked with David Beckham’s Inter Miami. The MLS debutants have also been linked to Manchester City's David Silva, Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani and Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. Inter Miami have just one designated player spot vacant after the signing of Rodolfo Pizarro and Matias Pellegrini.

Also Read: Atletico Madrid Fined For 'Griezmann Die' Chants During Game Against Barcelona