Sergio Ramos Has Been Sent Off A Record 26 Times For Real Madrid After Man City Defeat

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was sent off during the match against Manchester City in the Champions League. This takes his red-card tally to 26 in his professional career across all competitions. Ramos has now been sent off for the fourth time in the Champions League.

Real Madrid vs Man City highlights: Isco scores for Los Blancos

In the first hour of the game, Sergio Ramos was largely untested by Man City attackers as Pep Guardiola’s men held a cautious approach. In the 60th minute of the game, Ilkay Gundogan attempted a poor pass towards Kyle Walker but failed due to Madrid’s great pressing. Real Madrid winger Vinicus Jr collected the ball, who passed it onto Isco, who was hovering alone in the box. The Spanish midfielder made no mistake and opened the scoring for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid vs Man City highlights: Gabriel Jesus, Kevin de Bruyne score for Guardiola

In the 78th minute, Gabriel Jesus equalised for Man City, scoring a towering leader as Sergio Ramos failed to mark the Brazilian striker. In the 82nd minute, Man City took the lead against the home side after Kevin de Bruyne converted from the spot. Man City were awarded a penalty after right-back Dani Carvajal brought down Raheem Sterling in the penalty area.

Real Madrid vs Man City highlights: Sergio Ramos equals Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record

Sergio Ramos was sent off in the 86th minute of the game after he fouled Gabriel Jesus who was through on goal. This was his fourth red card in the Champions League. He is now equal with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edgar Davids. Man City have a goal advantage, along with two away goals in their favour. Guardiola's side will next host Real Madrid at Etihad in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League on March 17 (March 18 according to IST).

4 - Sergio Ramos has conceded his 4th red card in the Champions League, he ties Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edgar Davids for the most. Bully. #RMAMCI pic.twitter.com/bEU275iX3Y — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 26, 2020

