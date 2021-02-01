Mo Salah Becomes First Liverpool Star To Hit 20-goal Mark Across 4 Seasons Since Ian Rush

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah has matched a host of the club’s legendary strikers including Gordon Hodgson, Roger Hunt and Ian Rush by hitting the 20-goal mark again this season. The Egyptian forward grabbed a brace against West Ham on Sunday as the Reds prevailed 3-1 at the London Stadium. Despite a six-game goal drought in the PL, Salah has now 21 goals in all competitions this season and he’s now cross the 20-goal mark in four straight seasons for the Reds.

West Ham vs Liverpool: Mo Salah goals downs Moyes’ Hammers

Salah broke the deadlock in the 57th minute of the game with a trademark curling effort into the top corner after cutting in from the right. The 28-year-old then grabbed his second of the night in the 68th minute by applying the nifty touches on a sumptuous Liverpool counter-attack. Gini Wijnaldum added a third for the visitors although Craig Dawson managed to grab a consolation for the hosts late in the game.

The win for Liverpool moved them into third place in the Premier League standings and Jurgen Klopp's side are now four points behind league leaders Man City, who have a game in hand. Salah's double on Sunday stretched his tally against the Hammers to nine goals, which made West Ham the side he has scored the most Premier League goals against. He is also the leading scorer in the English top-flight this season with 14 goals after 18 matches — two goals ahead of Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

👑 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗘𝗚𝗬𝗣𝗧𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 👑@MoSalah has now netted 2⃣0⃣ goals in 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 successive seasons for us 👏⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1C58RYGhiT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2021

Salah has now scored 20 goals or more in each of the four seasons he's been at Liverpool. The last Liverpool player to achieve that feat was five-time English champion, Ian Rush. Rush scored 20 or more goals during each of his first six seasons at Liverpool before he left for Juventus in 1987.

Salah joined the Merseyside club in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma and is now 14th among Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorers. He's scored 115 times in 182 games across all competitions. In the Premier League, only Michael Owen (118), Steven Gerrard (120) and Robbie Fowler (128) have scored more than Salah’s 88.

Image Credits - liverpoolfc.com