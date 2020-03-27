Mo Salah Could Miss Up To Four Months Of Action With Liverpool Next Season

A possible selection disaster could be on the cards for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool next season as club talisman Mohamed Salah could miss up to four months of action. The potential reason behind Mo Salah out for 4 months is that following the Africa Cup of Nations, the Egypt international is likely to play the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The selection headache for Jurgen Klopp might alter Liverpool's plan for next season with Mo Salah out for 4 months.

Mo Salah and other Liverpool stars at Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations has been rescheduled across January and February of 2021 and it's likely that Mo Salah will lead Egypt in the tournament. However, other Liverpool players including Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane will also be taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations to taste continental glory with their respective countries. The Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Cameroon.

Africa Cup of Nations followed by the Tokyo Olympics 2021

With the unprecedented change in the environment due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021. The bosses at Egypt still want Mo Salah to represent the African nation for the Tokyo Olympics next year. Although there are still meetings regarding the Africa Cup of Nations and the Toky Olympics over the dates of the tournaments, the bad news for Liverpool is that the Reds might have Mo Salah out for 4 months.

Joint Statement from the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee 👇 — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 25, 2020

Mo Salah out for 4 months for Liverpool?

Ever since Mo Salah joined Liverpool back in the summer of 2017, the Egyptian winger has been sensational for the Merseyside giants. However, there is a chance that Mo Salah could miss a lengthy period of football for the Reds. The 27-year-old will represent Egypt at the Africa Cup of nations but there is still a dilemma over whether or not the Tokyo Olympics moving to spring will cause more disruption for the Reds.

