Erling Haaland's Father Blames Man United Board For Son's Failed Transfer In January

Erling Haaland father, Alf has revealed the main reason why his son decided to join Borussia Dortmund instead of Man United. Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the only person at Old Trafford keen on signing Haaland, revealed Alf Inge Haaland. However, the remainder of the Man United board was not interested in orchestrating an Erling Haaland transfer over the winter transfer window.

Erling Haaland father a proud man

Solskjaer had a massive intent on bringing Erling Haaland to the Theatre of Dreams. Erling Haaland father, Alf was proud as ever when his son netted 28 times for Red Bull Salzburg which earned Haaland plenty of attention in the January transfer window. Manchester United manager Solskjaer was eager to work with his former player when the duo spent time together at Molde but things did not work out as Erling Haaland finally chose German club Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland father reveals son's choice to join Dortmund

Erling Haaland father, Alf, explained that at the time, plenty of suitors were interested in the 19-year-old goalscorer. However, Alf Inge Haaland wanted his son to make the right choice when it came to his growth as a footballer in deciding where to play at his next club. The main reason for Erling Haaland father to ensure a move for his son to Dortmund was that the whole club wanted the teenager, not only manager Lucien Favre.

'You have to go to a club where the whole club wants you, not just the coach'



Erling Haaland father slams Man United board

While speaking to TV2, 47-year-old Alf Inge Haaland explained that the Man United board was the primary reason his son did not move to England. Red Devils manager Solskjaer made his interest in the 'Erling Haaland transfer' public but the Man United board were not particularly interested in luring the Norwegian sensation toward the red side of Manchester. Man United's loss, however, turned out to be Borussia Dortmund's gain.

Erling Haaland father was worried about life after Solskjaer

Although Erling Haaland father Alf Inge Haaland represented the blue side of Manchester for three seasons, the former defensive midfielder was concerned about his son's future at Man United if Solskjaer left the club. Alf Inge Haaland revealed that if the Man United board were not interested in signing his son, the situation after Solskjaer's departure would have had a drastic impact on his son's career and development. The decision seems to have paid off, with Erling Haaland hitting the ground running at Dortmund.

