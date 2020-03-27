Neymar Jr's Comic Books Issued To Public Free Of Cost Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr's comic book company has come out with a unique idea to help fans during the coronavirus lockdown. As the Brazilian undergoes self-quarantine in his homeland, the Neymar Jr comic company has decided to release several hundreds of titles for free.

Neymar Jr comic company lends support amid coronavirus outbreak

We were so sad to hear about the passing of Albert Uderzo. His work has impacted millions around the globe and it is with great thanks to creative pioneers like Mr. Uderzo that we current creatives are able to follow our dreams. He will be missed but his work will live on forever pic.twitter.com/xKzHe5vGui — Neymar Jr Comics (@neymarjrcomics) March 25, 2020

The Neymar Jr comic company’s decision for the free release has been taken to combat boredom amongst the fans as they face a stringent lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world. The Neymar Jr comic company released an official statement on their website regarding the same.

Neymar Jr comic company: Free live streams amid coronavirus outbreak

The statement claimed that the Neymar Jr comic company has decided to make its entire library of more than 200 individual episodes across all titles available for free amid the coronavirus lockdown. The statement also claimed that its comic book artists will be hosting free live streams with demonstrations of characters and panel drawings. Leading artist Dustin Evans will also kick off a two-part comic drawing masterclass on Facebook live.

Neymar Jr comic company: winger undergoes self-quarantine in Brazil

According to French newspaper Le Parisien and ESPN, Neymar Jr quarantined himself in Brazil two weeks ago after the situation in France worsened due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is reported that Neymar left France two weeks ago, just before the entire country went into complete lockdown. The player is likely to return only when the situation is completely under control.

Neymar Jr comic company: Brazilian expresses solidarity amid coronavirus in France

PSG star Neymar Jr recently took to Twitter to express his thoughts on coronavirus in France situation. The Brazilian winger encouraged people to follow official recommendations accompanied by a picture that said ‘The virus doesn’t move around, people do.’ Fearing the outbreak of coronavirus in France, Ligue 1 decided to suspend all its fixtures until April. It is believed that the competition might not resume until June, while rules stipulate the season should end by June 30.

