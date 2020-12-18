ISL Reaches New Milestone, NorthEast United Vs Jameshedpur FC Marks 500 League Games

Today's NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC match will be the 500th (ISL) League game and this marks a new milestone for the Hero Indian Super League. The Indian football scene has seen a revolutionary change with the introduction of the ISL and is now in its biggest season ever with 11 teams.

The Indian Super League was founded in 2013 in an attempt to make football a top sport in the country and to increase the level of Indian football worldwide. Now, looking down memory lane, it indeed has witnessed some real quality. As the ISL marks its 500th game, we take a look at some of the ISL records.

ISL Records - A look at the past six winners of the competition

Season 1 - ATK (2014)

The first final in the history of the ISL was contested by Kerala Blasters and Atletico de Kolkata, and Atletico de Kolkata became the first-ever winners of the ISL under head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

Season 2 - Chennaiyin FC (2015)

FC Goa were looking set to clinch the trophy on home turf when Jofre provided the Gaurs with a 2-1 lead in the 87th minute but Chennaiyin FC made a comeback in a dramatic fashion to win the game 3-2. Goa's custodian for the night Laxmikant Kattimani scored a calamitous own goal in the 90th minute, before conceding the winner a couple of minutes later.

Season 3 - ATK (2016)

The 2016 season saw both the finalists from 2015 occupy the bottom two spots in the ISL standings. The game was also a repeat of the 2014 final that saw Kerala Blasters go head to head with Atletico de Kolkata. The local boy Mohammed Rafi gave Kerala Blasters the lead before Henrique Sereno brought ATK back into the game.

The game headed into penalties. Iain Hume missed the penalty for ATK, But Debjit Majumder, on the other hand, saved a decisive penalty from Cedric Hengbart. Elhadji Ndoye had already missed for Kerala meaning Jewel Raja Shaikh had to ensure he put the ball in the back of the end, which he managed to, making ATK two times ISL winners.

Season 4 - Chennaiyin FC (2017/18)

The Indian Super League made an expansion and welcomed Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. Bengaluru made it to the playoffs in the very first attempt, finishing ten points clear of Chennaiyin, who were second. Both Chennaiyin and Bengaluru made the final, beating FC Goa and FC Pune City respectively.

Sunil Chhetri gave Bengaluru the early lead, but Mailson Alves scored twice from set-pieces and Raphael Augusto's superb goal gave Chennaiyin the lead. Miku scored a late goal but that wasn't enough as Chennaiyin FC secured their second title.

Season 5 - Bengaluru FC (2018/19)

Bengaluru FC made it to yet another final but this time went the distance, lifting their first ISL trophy. The game was level until the 117th minute when Rahul Bheke sent in a corner past custodian Naveen Kumar.

Season 6 - ATK (2019/20)

Antonio Lopez Habas was re-appointed as head coach of ATK, who endured two difficult seasons. The team defeated a high spirited Chennaiyin FC who made a fairytale comeback under Owen Coyle. Javi Hernandez and Edu Garcia put ATK 2-0 up before Nerijus Valskis halved Chennaiyin's deficit. Chennaiyin, however, found it difficult to equalize and Hernandez's second ensured there was no coming back for Chennaiyin.

ISL Records - Golden Boot winners

Elano Blumer – 8 Goals – 2014 (Chennaiyin FC)

Stiven Mendoza – 13 Goals – 2015 (Chennaiyin FC)

Marcelinho – 10 Goals – 2016 (Delhi Dynamos)

Ferran Corominas – 18 Goals – 2017/18 (FC Goa)

Ferran Corominas – 16 Goals – 2018/19 (FC Goa)

Nerijus Valskis – 15 Goals – 2019/20 (Chennaiyin FC)

ISL Records - Golden Glove winners

Jan Seda – 6 – 2014 (FC Goa)

Apoula Edel Bete – 6 – 2015 (FC Pune City)

Amrinder Singh – 5 – 2016 (Mumbai City FC)

Subrata Paul – 8 – 2017/18 (Jamshedpur FC)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu – 7 – 2018/19 (Bengaluru FC)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu – 11 – 2019/20 (Bengaluru FC)

