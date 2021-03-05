Mo Salah’s Agent Posts Cryptic Tweet After Liverpool Star Gets Subbed Off Vs Chelsea

Mo Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa triggered a number of Liverpool fans following his cryptic post after the Egyptian was subbed off against his former club Chelsea on Thursday night. With the Reds chasing a goal after Mason Mount's opener in the first half, Jurgen Klopp threw on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota on the hour-mark while bringing off Mo Salah and Curtis Jones. However, Salah, who is currently leading the Premier League goalscoring charts, was visibly unhappy at being taken off with half an hour still remaining on the clock.

Chelsea eventually went on to win the game and claimed all three points at Anfield for the first time since 2014. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp later clarified that Salah hadn't sustained an injury and the decision to substitute the 28-year-old was because Salah "lacked the desired intensity".

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Reds slump to record fifth consecutive home league defeat

Chelsea put in a dominant first-half display at Anfield and got their reward just before the interval as Mason Mount struck to give the visitors the lead in the 42nd minute. Liverpool struggled to carve out any clear cut chances and eventually stumbled to their fifth home league defeat in a row for the first time in the club's 128-year history. However, Klopp's tactics began to cause a stir on social media after the German opted to sub-off top scorer Mo Salah at the time when Liverpool were trailing.

. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 4, 2021

Mo Salah agent posts cryptic message over star's substitution and gets slammed by Liverpool fans

Just after Salah's substitution at the hour mark, the player's agent, Ramy, posted a cryptic response to the change, tweeting out just a single full stop. The substitution seemed rather strange as Liverpool were chasing a goal and Salah looked like one of the more positive players on the pitch. However, several Liverpool fans were infuriated by Ramy's post. On Twitter, one wrote: "Be professional, stop trying to be like Mino Raiola." while another added: "sorry my friend, but if you start this spin, then he can leave ASAP. This is LFC and not a one-player club. We do NOT need this now of all times, so please stop. YNWA, and we move on."

Mo Salah transfer news: Liverpool star doesn't rule out move to LaLiga

Earlier this season, in an interview with AS, Salah didn't rule out a possible move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future. He said, "Barcelona and Real Madrid are top clubs, We never know what is going to happen in the future, but right now I'm focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League again with my club." While some reports indicated that Salah might be unhappy at Liverpool, Klopp rubbished those rumours.

Image Credits- AP