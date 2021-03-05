Liverpool Suffer 5th Successive Home League Defeat For The First Time In Club’s History

Liverpool were dealt another major blow to their top-four ambitions after suffering their fifth successive league defeat at Anfield — a 0-1 loss against Chelsea on Thursday night. The loss against the Blues also meant that it was the first time Liverpool lost five consecutive home league games at Anfield in the club's 128-year history. The reigning Premier League champions have earned just 10 points from a possible 33 in the league in 2021 with only three teams — West Brom, Newcastle and Southampton — having collected fewer during this calendar year.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi, Sevilla Sporting Director CLASH In Tunnel After Copa Del Rey Remontada

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Reds suffer historic 5th straight loss at Anfield

Chelsea dominated the first half and thought they had scored through Timo Werner in the 24th minute, but the goal was ruled out by VAR after an extremely tight offside call. However, Mason Mount eventually fired the visitors into the lead before half-time with an exquisite strike from the top of the penalty area after N'Golo Kante picked him out with a cross-field ball. Liverpool, who substituted a disgruntled Mo Salah in the second half, struggled to carve out clear chances as they slipped to a club-record fifth successive home league defeat, having previously gone 68 games unbeaten in the league at Anfield.

ALSO READ: Man United Spent £78m Last Summer, NONE Of 5 Signings Have Broken Through In Starting XI

5 - Liverpool have lost five consecutive home games (league and all comps) for the first time in their history, while they're also the first reigning English top-flight champion to lose five home league games in a row. Nosedive. pic.twitter.com/Rg25S3pmC0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2021

The victory for Chelsea saw Thomas Tuchel's side move to fourth in the Premier League standings. Meanwhile, Liverpool's horrendous season continues as Jurgen Klopp's side remained in seventh, four points behind Chelsea. They also went into the record books for the wrong reason with their fifth straight home defeat. It has also been more than 10 hours since Liverpool last scored a goal from open play at Anfield.

ALSO READ: Messi To Hold Talks With Newly Elected Barcelona President Before Deciding Next Move

Liverpool home defeats this season have PL champs in serious crisis

The stadium that was once a fortress for Liverpool is now the scene of a scarcely believable implosion by the soon-to-be-deposed English champions. Liverpool lost just three games last season and none of them came at Anfield. However, Klopp's unit have already suffered eight defeats this term, with five of them coming at Anfield. They are now seven games without a win at Anfield, having drawn with West Brom and Manchester United before their run of losses against Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City, Everton and Chelsea.

ALSO READ: Man United Announce Financial Results As Debt Grows To £455 MILLION Year On Year

Five straight home defeats for first time in Liverpool's history. And to make matters worse, they're now on course to post a worse defence of the title than David Moyes's Man Utd. Moyes's team had 45 points from 27 games -- Liverpool have 43. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) March 4, 2021

Liverpool, however, have the chance to arrest their dismal home form on Sunday when they host relegation-threatened Fulham. Three days later, they will face RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. The Reds won the first 'away' leg 2-0 thanks to goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Image Credits - AP