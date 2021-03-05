Messi To Hold Talks With Newly Elected Barcelona President Before Deciding Next Move

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi's future at Camp Nou hangs in the balance. The Argentine forward is yet to agree to a new contract with the current deal set to expire at the end of the ongoing season. And the club's all-time leading goalscorer will decide about any future move after the Barcelona presidential elections are completed this coming Sunday.

Messi Barcelona contract to be extended?

The Messi transfer talks have intensified ever since the January window concluded. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is free to enter into a pre-agreement with any prospective club for a free move next summer. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City are considered the frontrunners to sign him.

The presence of his former teammate Neymar Jr in Paris might be key to his move to Ligue 1. Meanwhile, Man City also have a wild card in the form of Pep Guardiola, who enjoys an exceptional relationship with the Argentine forward. But Messi hasn't spoken openly about his next more, nor has he committed his future with the Blaugrana.

In an earlier interview, he had asserted that he will decide his future move only once the season concluded. It has been understood that the Barcelona presidential elections will play a key role in his future with the club. Laporta is being widely considered as a favourite to succeed Bartomeu as president.

Barcelona presidential elections key in Messi's next move

According to a recent report by The Telegraph, the 33-year-old is eagerly waiting for the outcome of the elections for the Barcelona presidency. He plans to have a meeting with the newly elected Barcelona president before taking a decision on his future. Notably, a select few clubs possess the ability to meet Messi's financial demands.

And hence, the scope for further negotiations with Barcelona have widened. The report also reveals that interested clubs have been keen on offering a pre-contract for over two months. But the player is not in a hurry to commit his future elsewhere.

Joan Laporta makes bold claims on Messi transfer

Meanwhile, one of the candidates for the Barcelona presidency, Joan Laporta insists Messi's future will solely depend on his election. Laporta was the club president between 2003 and 2010 and is believed to enjoy closer ties with the Messi family. As per SPORT, Laporta went on to claim that the Barcelona legend will leave if he is not elected to the highest office on Sunday when the voting ends.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram