MOB Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach host Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 18 of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign. The fixture is slated to be played at the Borussia Park Stadium on Friday, January 22, with kickoff at 1:00 AM (Saturday, January 23) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the MOB vs DOR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this Bundesliga clash.

Borussia Monchengladbach will start the match banking on a string of impressive performances. The hosts are currently on a five-match unbeaten run with their last Bundesliga outing resulting in a narrow 1-0 win against Werder Bremen. It was the Foals' seventh win of the Bundesliga campaign which took their points tally to 28 in 17 league matches. Currently slotted seventh in the league, Borussia Monchengladbach have suffered from seven draws and lost three games. A win on Friday will boost Marco Rose's side's chances of making it into the top four of the Bundesliga and qualify for Champions League football next season.

Borussia Dortmund on the other hand have struck a poor patch of performances despite having a fantastic start to the season. Their last Bundesliga outing saw Edin Terzic's side suffer a 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen. Currently winless in their last two games the Black and Yellows have managed to register nine wins with two matches ending in a draw and suffering from six losses in 17 Bundesliga matches. With 29 points to their name, Borussia Dortmund are slotted 4th on the table and are differentiated by a single point from their opponents.

MOB vs DOR Playing 11

Borussia Monchengladbach - Sommer, Ginter, Lainer, Bensebaini, Elvedi, Neuhaus, Kramer, Thuram, Stindl, Hofmann, Plea

Borussia Dortmund - Burki, Akanji, Guerreiro, Hummels, Meunier, Bellingham, Can, Reyna, Reus, Sancho, Haaland

MOB vs DOR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- R. Burki

Defenders- N. Elvedi, M. Hummels, M. Ginter, M. Akanji

Midfielders- J. Hofmann, J. Bellingham, F. Neuhaus, J. Sancho

Strikers- E. Haaland, A. Plea

MOB vs DOR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- A. Plea or E. Haaland

Vice-Captain- J. Sancho or J. Hofmann

MOB vs DOR Match Prediction

Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to play the Ruckrunde with great intent and aim for a victory while Borussia Monchengladbach will look to break into the top four on Friday. We predict a draw as the result of the match with both teams likely to cancel each other out.

Prediction- Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Note: The above MOB vs DOR Dream11 prediction, MOB vs DOR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOB vs DOR Dream11 Team and MOB vs DOR playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.