MOB Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Borussia Moenchengladbach host Shakhtar Donetsk at Borussia Park this week in the Champions League. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 25 at 11:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our MOB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, MOB vs SHA Dream11 team and the probable MOB vs SHA playing 11.

MOB vs SHA live: MOB vs SHA Dream11 prediction and preview

Shakhtar Donetsk sprung a surprise by defeating Real Madrid 3-2 away from home despite missing a host of key players due to coronavirus in the opening game of the group. They backed that up with an impressive 0-0 draw with Inter Milan. However, they were silenced by Gladbach in the third game in a 6-0 defeat.

For Gladbach, this has been a great season. They have scored 13 goals in their two previous Champions League campaigns, but already have 10 at the halfway stage in the 2020-21 season. Based on recent form, our MOB vs SHA match prediction is a win for Borussia Moenchengladbach but Shakhtar Donetsk are very much capable of pulling an upset.

MOB vs SHA live: Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head

Shakhtar Donetsk faced a heavy loss the last time the two sides played in a reverse fixture before the international break. Borussia Moenchengladbach put six past the Ukraine side courtesy of Alassane Plea's hat-trick with Bensebaini, Kramer and Stindl scoring one each.

MOB vs SHA Dream11 prediction: Probable MOB vs SHA playing 11

Borussia Moenchengladbach probable 11 - Yann Sommer; Oscar Wendt, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Stefan Lainer; Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer; Marcus Thuram, Lars Stindl, Patrick Herrmann; Breel Embolo

Shakhtar Donetskprobable 11 - Anatolii Trubin; Marquinhos Cipriano, Davit Khocholava, Valerii Bondar, Dodo; Júnior Moraes; Vladyslav Vakula, Marcos Antonio, Marlos, Tete; Dentinho

MOB vs SHA live: Top picks for MOB vs SHA Dream11 team

MOB vs SHA live: Borussia Moenchengladbach top picks

Lars Stindl

Matthias Ginter

MOB vs SHA live: Shakhtar Donetsk top picks

Tete

Dentinho

MOB vs SHA Dream11 prediction: MOB vs SHA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Yann Sommer

Defenders - Marquinhos Cipriano, Dodo, Oscar Wendt, Matthias Ginter

Midfielders - Tete, Dentinho, Lars Stindl (C), Christoph Kramer

Forwards - Marcus Thuram, Breel Embolo (VC)

Note: The above MOB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, MOB vs SHA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOB vs SHA Dream11 team and MOB vs SHA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Borussia Moenchengladbach Twitter