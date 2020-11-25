MOB Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Quick links:
Borussia Moenchengladbach host Shakhtar Donetsk at Borussia Park this week in the Champions League. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 25 at 11:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our MOB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, MOB vs SHA Dream11 team and the probable MOB vs SHA playing 11.
Shakhtar Donetsk sprung a surprise by defeating Real Madrid 3-2 away from home despite missing a host of key players due to coronavirus in the opening game of the group. They backed that up with an impressive 0-0 draw with Inter Milan. However, they were silenced by Gladbach in the third game in a 6-0 defeat.
For Gladbach, this has been a great season. They have scored 13 goals in their two previous Champions League campaigns, but already have 10 at the halfway stage in the 2020-21 season. Based on recent form, our MOB vs SHA match prediction is a win for Borussia Moenchengladbach but Shakhtar Donetsk are very much capable of pulling an upset.
The @ChampionsLeague time! 👊🏻 We’re ready and focussed on the #BMGShakhtar match in Germany!#UCL pic.twitter.com/VUXjKJNgMz— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) November 24, 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk faced a heavy loss the last time the two sides played in a reverse fixture before the international break. Borussia Moenchengladbach put six past the Ukraine side courtesy of Alassane Plea's hat-trick with Bensebaini, Kramer and Stindl scoring one each.
The battle for 3 more @ChampionsLeague points ⚔️— Gladbach (@borussia_en) November 25, 2020
Tonight we welcome @FCShakhtar_eng to BORUSSIA-PARK 🐎💚#DieFohlen #UCL #BMGSHK @ 18:55 CET pic.twitter.com/VyqXw9MNPR
MOB vs SHA live: Borussia Moenchengladbach top picks
MOB vs SHA live: Shakhtar Donetsk top picks
Goalkeeper - Yann Sommer
Defenders - Marquinhos Cipriano, Dodo, Oscar Wendt, Matthias Ginter
Midfielders - Tete, Dentinho, Lars Stindl (C), Christoph Kramer
Forwards - Marcus Thuram, Breel Embolo (VC)
