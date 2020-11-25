Premier League Fans Will Be Able To Sing But Not Hug Due To Coronavirus 'code Of Conduct'

With Premier League fans allowed to return to stadiums after the national lockdown ends in December, there has been a palpable excitement about seeing fans back in the stands. With a tier-based system being announced to welcome fans back to Premier League stadiums, it remains to be seen when and how fans at Premier League games become a reality. Media reports this week have also shed light on the code of conduct fans at Premier League games will have to abide by if they want to enter the stadiums once again.

When and how are fans allowed in Premier League stadiums?

🏟 | We welcome confirmation from the UK Government that fans will be allowed to return to Premier League grounds after 2 December.



As a result, we will introduce a ballot process for Season Ticket and Hospitality Members, subject to Merseyside's tier status. #EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) November 24, 2020

The government on Monday announced that fans will be allowed to return to sporting events once the national lockdown is lifted at the start of December. While a maximum of 4,000 fans will be allowed to attend games, that number will be restricted to stadiums in Tier One areas, where the situation is less severe. Clubs in Tier Two regions will have to limit fan attendance to 2,000 people, while no spectators will be allowed in the Tier Three areas, where the coronavirus situation is most severe.

Notably, The Sun reported how based on the previous Tiers, only two Premier League clubs, namely Brighton and Southampton fall in the Tier One category. More than half of the Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City will continue to play games behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions. For those clubs which can allow fans back into the stadiums, fans will have to cooperate with the steward police or risk being kicked out if they violate the rules.

Fans at Premier League games to follow strict code of conduct

Fans will not be allowed to sing, shout or drink alcohol when they can finally return to Premier League grounds #muzone [@MailSport] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 23, 2020

Even those fans that can enter Premier League stadiums will have to follow a code of conduct as they make their way back to the venues. According to SunSport, social distancing measures will be enforced within the Premier League stadiums, with fans not allowed to have any physical contact with other fans who are outside their social bubble. Additionally, spectators will be asked to promise that they will not attend Premier League games if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Fans may be asked to stagger their arrival and exit times in an attempt to avoid bottlenecks, and grounds will feature signs reinforcing the importance of social distancing, hygiene requirements, and the Code of Conduct [@MailSport] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 23, 2020

Also, masks will have to be worn by fans at Premier League games only while entering and exiting the stadium, and on concourses. While singing and shouting will be allowed, media reports mentioned that spectators will be asked to not hug and high five fans outside their social bubble. Other rules, concerning buying of food and alcohol inside the stadium and the classification of Tiers, amongst others will only be finalized after a meeting between clubs that will approve the new protocols.

Image Credits: AP