Mourinho Spends £500 On Leg Of Ham To Gift Reguilon For Keeping Mahrez Quiet In PL Win

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have been playing some of their best football in the league this season. Spurs are currently at the top of the Premier League standings with 20 points from nine games. The Portuguese tactician has been praised for transforming the Spurs side, while his hilarious antics on the pitch and on his Instagram loved by fans as well. In his latest activity online, Jose Mourinho revealed how he rewarded his squad for their impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City over the weekend.

Memorable Tottenham vs Man City game revisited

Jose Mourinho got the better of Pep Guardiola in a trademark tactical masterclass, with Tottenham showing great spirit to beat Manchester City 2-0 at home. Despite Man City having 67% of the ball, the north Londoners scored with both of their shots on goal as they moved to the top of the Premier League standings. While Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso got on the scoresheet, the Tottenham defence displayed great concentration to keep the Man City strikers at bay.

Mourinho’s Iberico ham treat for Sergio Reguilon and others

After Tottenham outclassed Manchester City, Jose Mourinho took to his Instagram account to reveal how the team celebrated the win.

Media reports disclosed how the Tottenham boss spent £500 on a leg of ham as a reward for his side. Publications in Spain also suggested that the Iberico ham was a gift for new signing Sergio Reguilon, after the Spaniard got the better of Man City winger Riyad Mahrez. Spanish newspaper ABC suggested that the ham was a reward for Reguilon for not letting the winger dribble past him during the Tottenham vs Man City game.

레기야 누나는 메론도 좀 pic.twitter.com/n0wCRFOIth — 유로파보이 (@onlythinkhkane) November 24, 2020

Posting a picture of himself along with Sergio Reguilon, Jose Mourinho wrote that a promise is a promise. In the caption, the 57-year-old also wrote that even though this promise cost him £500, he keeps his promises. Tagging Sergio Reguilon in the post, the manager-player duo can be seen enjoying the Iberico ham as they smile at the camera. The video of the entire Spurs squad enjoying the Iberico ham was also posted by winger Erik Lamela, in which Sergio Reguilon was seen carving up the meat.

🍖 Jose Mourinho reportedly promised Sergio Reguilon that he would buy him a leg of jamon Iberico if he could stop Riyad Mahrez dribbling past him during the Man City game.



⚔️ Reguilon won all four of his one-on-one duels against the City winger.



[@abc_es] #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/G4pjnocIC5 — TranSPURS (@TranSPURS) November 24, 2020

Disclosing details of the bet, Sport Witness claimed that the Spanish left-back won the bet after he had claimed that Spurs would beat Man City in the Premier League. Notably, Reguilon managed to get the better of Riyad Mahrez, with the Algerian winger having a quiet outing.

The Man City winger was eventually replaced by Raheem Sterling, with Sergio Reguilon holding his own against the English winger as well. The Tottenham vs Man City result meant that Spurs finished a matchday at the top of the Premier League standings after nine games for the first time since 1985.

Image Credits: Jose Mourinho Instagram