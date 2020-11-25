FCG Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Preview

Juan Ferrando's FC Goa will come up against Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City in an Indian Super League clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa this week. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 25 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, FCG vs MCFC Dream11 team and the probable FCG vs MCFC playing 11.

FCG vs MCFC live: FCG vs MCC Dream11 prediction and preview

FC Goa have started ISL 2020-21 on an eventful note as they bounced back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC while Mumbai City FC were stunned by NorthEast United in their opening match. Sergio Lobera will be without Ahmed Jahouh, who is suspended following a reckless first-half tackle on Khassa Camara in Mumbai City's opening game against NorthEast United FC while Raynier Fernandes is doubtful after limping out of the previous game with an injury.

FCG vs MCFC live: FC Goa vs Mumbai City Head-to-Head

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC have met each other 14 times in the Indian Super League. The Gaurs have won seven, while the Islanders have won four. The remaining three games were played out as draws. The last time these two sides met, FC Goa won 5-2.

FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction: Probable FCG vs MCFC playing 11

FC Goa probable 11 - Mohammad Nawaz; Sanson Pereira, Iván Garrido González, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza; Igor Angulo

Mumbai City probable 11 - Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai; Cy Goddard, Farukh Choudhary, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

FCG vs MCFC live: Top picks for FCG vs MCFC Dream11 team

FCG vs MCFC live: FC Goa top picks

Igor Angulo

Edu Bedia

FCG vs MCFC live: Mumbai City top picks

Hugo Boumous

Bartholomew Ogbeche

FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction: FCG vs MCFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Amrinder Singh

Defenders - Mandar Rao Dessai, Mohammad Rakip, Sanson Pereira, James Donachie

Midfielders - Hugo Boumous (VC), Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Forwards - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Igor Angulo (C)

Note: The above FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, FCG vs MCFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FCG vs MCFC Dream11 team and FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Mumbai City FC Twitter