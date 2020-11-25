FCG Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Preview

Quick links:
Juan Ferrando's FC Goa will come up against Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City in an Indian Super League clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa this week. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 25 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, FCG vs MCFC Dream11 team and the probable FCG vs MCFC playing 11.
FC Goa have started ISL 2020-21 on an eventful note as they bounced back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC while Mumbai City FC were stunned by NorthEast United in their opening match. Sergio Lobera will be without Ahmed Jahouh, who is suspended following a reckless first-half tackle on Khassa Camara in Mumbai City's opening game against NorthEast United FC while Raynier Fernandes is doubtful after limping out of the previous game with an injury.
अरे आवाज़ कोणाचा! 📢— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 25, 2020
Ready for the big one tonight 👊#FCGMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/cQfHNHUBpF
FC Goa and Mumbai City FC have met each other 14 times in the Indian Super League. The Gaurs have won seven, while the Islanders have won four. The remaining three games were played out as draws. The last time these two sides met, FC Goa won 5-2.
Are you ready for round 2⃣?#RiseAgain #FCGMCFC pic.twitter.com/SOidfg1RAV— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 24, 2020
FCG vs MCFC live: FC Goa top picks
FCG vs MCFC live: Mumbai City top picks
Goalkeeper - Amrinder Singh
Defenders - Mandar Rao Dessai, Mohammad Rakip, Sanson Pereira, James Donachie
Midfielders - Hugo Boumous (VC), Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza
Forwards - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Igor Angulo (C)
