ENG Vs ICE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

England will face a relegated Iceland side in the UEFA Nations League this week at Wembley. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 18 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 am IST. Here's a look at our ENG vs ICE Dream11 prediction, ENG vs ICE Dream11 team and the probable ENG vs ICE playing 11.
England’s hopes of making it to consecutive finals of the Nations League were dashed when they were handed a 2-0 loss by Belgium. On the other hand, Iceland have been relegated to League B after failing to collect a single point from their five fixtures.
In terms of team news, defender Hordur Magnusson is suspended for Iceland and Willum Willumsson is injured. As for England, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson have pulled out of the squad through injury while Reece James remains suspended. England will look to finish with a good result and the Three Lions are our pick to win in our ENG vs ICE match prediction.
England and Iceland have locked horns twice before. In 2016, Iceland handed England a shock defeat in the round of 16 in the Euros. The other clash was in the group game earlier in September which England won through a late Sterling penalty.
ENG vs ICE live: England top picks
ENG vs ICE live: Iceland top picks
Goalkeeper - Runarsson
Defenders - Ingason, Hermansson, Maguire; Maitland-Niles
Midfielders - Bjarnason, Skulason, Saka (VC), Sancho (C), Winks
Forwards - Calvert-Lewin
