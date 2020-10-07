I-League Likely To Be Postponed By One Month, To Start In December: CEO

The 2020-21 Indian football season is inching closer with the I-League Qualifiers and Indian Super League set to begin in days' and weeks' time. The I-League was also planned for next month, however, the season is now likely to be postponed to December as the clubs are finding it difficult to begin pre-season training due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the decision, I-League CEO Sunando Dhar said to the media: “We had a meeting with the club owners. Many of them said the situation in some parts of the country is still grim and it has been impossible to start pre-season training. The arrival of foreign players has also been a problem.” Dhar said the clubs want to begin the season in December and finish in March.

The decision to finalize the dates will be taken once the AIFF discusses the matter with the Bengal Association (IFA) and the state government before coming to a conclusion.

I-League CEO Sunando Dhar discusses bio-bubble protocol

Speaking about the bio-bubble and the protocols, the I-League CEO discussed with the AIFF media how they plan to go about it: "We are learning every day about life in the bio-secure bubble and we want to take the experience to the I-League. This qualifying round is just for a few days but the I-League and ISL will run more than 100 days and so will be of much bigger scale."

The 11-team I-League will be played for over three months and with clubs yet to starting their training and in two minds over foreign signings, the I-League season may be pushed to the last week of December.

Talking about the safety measures put in place by the league in the bio-secure bubble for the I-League qualifying tournament, Sunando Dhar elaborated by saying that only those players and officials who reported two negative results in RT-PCR tests will be allowed entry into the bio-secure hotel and will, for four days, remain inside their hotels.

On the fourth day, they will be tested and those who turn out to be negative will be allowed to use the gym and begin practice sessions. There will be tests every five days after that. Those who test positive will be immediately quarantined in a separate area of the hotel and will have no contact with the others.

In case you missed it, you can watch the AIFF TV interview with AIFF Leagues CEO Mr. Sunando Dhar, as he talks about the upcoming #HeroILeague qualifiers and the safety protocols put in place.



Watch it here on the #IndianFootball YouTube channel 👉 https://t.co/oBcsvhA0sK — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 6, 2020

The I-league is also testing hotel staff, like those serving food, laundry, check-in persons, helpers, bus drivers, ambulance personnel, stretcher-bearers and everyone who is bound to come in close contact with players and officials, including AIFF personnel.

Three leagues postponed

The youth league will not be held this season as it is not possible to logistically create a bio-bubble with 300 teams. In addition to the youth league, the Indian Women’s League (IWL) will also likely be postponed from January to May 2021. In addition, the inaugural Futsal League was planned to be staged in Shillong as the season opener, but has been postponed and is now slotted for May-June of 2021.

Image credits: Hero I League Twitter