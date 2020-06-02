Moise Kean Splashes Out £30,000 On Two Guard Dogs After Riyad Mahrez’s Home Raid

Everton star Moise Kean has splashed out £30,000 on two protection dogs after Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez's home was raided. Moise Kean guard dogs are the latest addition to the list of Premier League stars to beef up security at their homes after a string of burglaries. Riyad Mahrez was the latest addition to the list of Premier League stars who were raided amidst the lockdown, along with Tottenham star Dele Alli.

Also Read: Moise Kean Set To Be Fined £100,000 By Everton For Irresponsible 'lapdancer' Party

Moise Kean Guard Dogs: Everton star increases security after Riyad Mahrez home raided

Everton forward Moise Kean has reportedly splashed the cash to up the security at his residence after a series of burglaries including Premier League stars Dele Alli and Riyadh Mahrez. The former Juventus star bought two Rottweilers from dog training company Chaperone K9 in a bid to add additional security. According to The Sun, the Moise Kean guard dogs cost the Everton star a whopping £30,000 and purchased them from the same company which has supplied guard dogs to Premier League stars Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling. Security firm Chaperone K9 Ltd uploaded a picture of the pair of Moise Kean guard dogs onto their Instagram page.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Lionel Messi With $108m To Become World's Richest Footballer

Mahrez home raided: Everton star Moise Kean joins Hugo Lloris, Jack Grealish, Aaron Wan-Bissaka in buying ferocious guard dogs

Moise Kean's purchase from Chaperone K9 Ltd comes in after a host of Premier League stars have purchased guard dogs from the security firm. According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has spent £25,000 on a Belgian Malinois guard dog, Marcus Rashford also bought a Can Corso from the security firm.

Dele Alli's Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris, spent £15,000 on his own guard dog just weeks before the robbery took place. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and teammate Jesse Lingard recently shared pictures with dogs from Leicestershire’s Chaperone K9. The firm trains these dog breeds, mostly German and Belgian Shepherds, to deal with threats including break-ins and road rage.

Tottenham and England star Dele Alli was held at knifepoint and punched after robbers broke into his house last month, and the burglars stole three watches that reportedly cost a mammoth £350,000 ($427,000). Mahrez also had three luxury watches worth £500,000 raided from his penthouse including a prized Richard Mille timepiece, similar to the one Dele Alli had.

Also Read: Premier League Stars Increase Security, Buy Ferocious Guard Dogs After Delle Alli Robbery

Also Read: Arsenal Asked For Anthony Martial Instead Of Henrikh Mkhitaryan In Alexis Sanchez Swap