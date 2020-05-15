Premier League Stars Increase Security, Buy Ferocious Guard Dogs After Delle Alli Robbery

Premier League stars have reportedly increased security at their homes after the Dele Alli robbery incident on Wednesday. Tottenham star Dele Alli was robbed at knife-point in his house, while he was in quarantine with his friend Harry Hickford, their two partners and another unnamed long-term friend. Premier League stars Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jesse Lingard and Hugo Lloris have upped the security at their respective residences, with many buying ferocious guard dogs to protect from themselves from an incident similar to the Dele Alli robbery.

Premier league guard dogs: Premier League stars purchase £15,000 ferocious guard dogs after Dele Alli robbery

After two men broke into Dele Alli's North London property and stole three watches and jewellery, many Premier League stars including Manchester United right-back Aaron-Wan Bissaka have bought huge hounds from security firms to protect their residences. Wan-Bissaka and teammate Jesse Lingard recently shared pictures with dogs from Leicestershire’s Chaperone K9. The firm trains these dog breeds, mostly German and Belgian Shepherds, to deal with threats including break-ins and road rage. Dele Alli’s Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris recently bought a security dog from Elite Protection.

Premier League guard dogs: Premier League stars plan to stop flaunting items on social media after Dele Alli robbery

Watches are reportedly seen as a must with young Premier League stars, with several players owning collections of more than £1 million. Dele Alli's three watches reportedly cost £350,000 ($427,000). While some Premier League players store these watches in safety deposit boxes, others regularly flaunt them and keep them at home. Last year, Marcus Rashford's brother Dane and Trent Alexander-Arnold's brother Tyler were looted of their £25,000 watches and their cars after a six-strong gang brandishing a machete and baseball bat robbed them in Manchester. Andy Carroll also suffered a similar ordeal in 2017 when he was followed by two men on a motorbike and was stripped off his £22,000 Rolex.

