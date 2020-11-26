MOL Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Quick links:
Arsenal travel to face Molde at the Aker Stadion on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Europa League. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 26 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our MOL vs ARS Dream11 prediction, MOL vs ARS Dream11 team and the probable MOL vs ARS playing 11.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have rushed out of the blocks in the Europa league, bagging nine points out of nine. However, they have a lot of injury concerns heading into this game with Bukayo Saka and Willian joining the list of absentees after their most recent game against Leeds United. The Gunners will also be without Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac as the duo have tested positive for coronavirus. Other than the above four, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinell, Calum Chambers and Thomas Partey are all unavailable.
Molde, on the other hand, are in good form and have lost just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions, that loss coming at the hands of Arsenal earlier in this competition. Based on recent form our MOL vs ARS match prediction is that the Gunners will pick up all three points.
Arsenal and Molde faced each other for the first time earlier this season, a game the Gunners went on to win 4-1. Arsenal's last trip to Norway came in the group stages of the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League against Rosenburg.
MOL vs ARS live: Molde top picks
Magnus Wolff Eikrem
MOL vs ARS live: Arsenal top picks
Goalkeeper - Runarsson
Defenders - Risa, Mustafi, Bjornbak, Luiz
Midfielders - Hussain, Eikrem (VC), Xhaka, Maitland-Niles
Forwards - James, Nketiah (C)
