MOL Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Arsenal travel to face Molde at the Aker Stadion on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Europa League. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 26 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our MOL vs ARS Dream11 prediction, MOL vs ARS Dream11 team and the probable MOL vs ARS playing 11.

MOL vs ARS live: MOL vs ARS Dream11 prediction and preview

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have rushed out of the blocks in the Europa league, bagging nine points out of nine. However, they have a lot of injury concerns heading into this game with Bukayo Saka and Willian joining the list of absentees after their most recent game against Leeds United. The Gunners will also be without Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac as the duo have tested positive for coronavirus. Other than the above four, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinell, Calum Chambers and Thomas Partey are all unavailable.

Molde, on the other hand, are in good form and have lost just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions, that loss coming at the hands of Arsenal earlier in this competition. Based on recent form our MOL vs ARS match prediction is that the Gunners will pick up all three points.

Ohi har skyhøy selvtillitt før favorittlaget gjester Aker Stadion! 🤩



– Sønnen min kommer til å sitte klistret til skjermen. Han kommer til å juble når jeg scorer!



2 dager igjen til torsdagens storkamp mot Arsenal. For en kamp det blir! 🏟🔥@EuropaLeague #UEL pic.twitter.com/81obfe3aQ3 — Molde Fotballklubb (@Molde_FK) November 24, 2020

MOL vs ARS live: Molde vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal and Molde faced each other for the first time earlier this season, a game the Gunners went on to win 4-1. Arsenal's last trip to Norway came in the group stages of the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League against Rosenburg.

MOL vs ARS Dream11 prediction: Probable MOL vs ARS playing 11

Molde probable 11 - Linde; Wingo, Bjornbak, Gregersen, Risa; Hussain, Aursnes; Ellingsen, Eikrem, Brynhildsen; James

Arsenal probable 11 - Runarsson; Cedric, Mustafi, Luiz, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Ceballos; Nelson, Willock, Pepe; Nketiah

MOL vs ARS live: Top picks for MOL vs ARS Dream11 team

MOL vs ARS live: Molde top picks

Etzaz Hussain

Magnus Wolff Eikrem

MOL vs ARS live: Arsenal top picks

Eddie Nketiah

David Luiz

MOL vs ARS Dream11 prediction: MOL vs ARS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Runarsson

Defenders - Risa, Mustafi, Bjornbak, Luiz

Midfielders - Hussain, Eikrem (VC), Xhaka, Maitland-Niles

Forwards - James, Nketiah (C)

Note: The above MOL vs ARS Dream11 prediction, MOL vs ARS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOL vs ARS Dream11 team and MOL vs ARS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Arsenal Twitter