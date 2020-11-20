MON Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Preview

AS Monaco will welcome Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Louis II as club football resumes post the international break this week. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 20 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our MON vs PSG Dream11 prediction, MON vs PSG Dream11 team and the probable MON vs PSG playing 11.

MON vs PSG live: MON vs PSG Dream11 prediction and preview

Paris Saint-Germain lost the opening two games of their Ligue 1 campaign and but are back atop the table, having won eight of their last eight and have a five-point lead at the summit. AS Monaco, on the other hand, failed to win at all in October but bounced back with two consecutive wins before the international break.

In terms of team news AS Monaco's Benjamin Lecomte will miss the game and isn't expected back until 2021 after suffering a broken hand. Wissam Ben Yedder has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the clash. For Paris Saint-Germain Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer, Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler are all out of the clash. Based on recent form our MON vs PSG match prediction is that PSG will overcome AS Monaco and pick up all three points here.

MON vs PSG live: AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have won 18 of the last 44 meetings while AS Monaco have won 11. The other 15 games have been draws.

𝗟𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗲 🔴⚪️ pour le match face au PSG.#ASMPSG | Demain, 21h 👊 pic.twitter.com/I3W2Q0lkbX — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) November 19, 2020

MON vs PSG Dream11 prediction: Probable MON vs PSG playing 11

AS Monaco probable 11 - Vito Mannone, Djibril Sidibe, Chrislain Matsima, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Stevan Jovetic, Gelson Martins

Paris Saint-Germain probable 11 - Keylor Navas; Colin Dagba, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker; Danilo Pereira, Ander Herrera, Rafinha; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

MON vs PSG live: Top picks for MON vs PSG Dream11 team

MON vs PSG live: AS Monaco top picks

Gelson Martins

Kevin Volland

MON vs PSG live: Paris Saint-Germain top picks

Neymar

Rafinha

MON vs PSG Dream11 prediction: MON vs PSG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

Defenders - Djibril Sidibe, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker

Midfielders - Aurelien Tchouameni (VC), Youssouf Fofana, Ander Herrera, Rafinha

Forwards - Kylian Mbappe (C), Neymar

Note: The above MON vs PSG Dream11 prediction, MON vs PSG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MON vs PSG Dream11 team and MON vs PSG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: PSG Twitter