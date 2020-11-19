Jamshedpur FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know For ISL 2020-21 Season

The Red Miners have never made the ISL semifinals in three seasons, they ended fifth twice in their first two years and eight in the table last season and for the new season have turned to the former Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle to take up the reins and to help the team into the knockouts stage. Jamshedpur FC conceded 35 goals in its previous campaign but their defensive misery was addressed somewhat in the offseason with the signing of Stephen Eze, skipper Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei and Ricky Lallawmawma.

Coyle's appointment saw great appreciation from the fans as they belive Coyle can lead the team to the playoffs and put up a similar show as he did with Chennaiyin FC. Jamshedpur FC will begin their campaign against ISL runners-up Chennaiyin FC on November 24 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC Squad: Full squad list

Goalkeepers: Rehenesh TP, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav.

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua.

Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh.

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela.

Jamshedpur FC schedule: Key Jamshedpur FC fixtures for ISL 2020-21 season

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC November 24, Tuesday, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 7:30 PM

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC November 29, Sunday, Tilak Maidan Stadium 5 PM

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC December 2, Wednesday, Tilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan December 7, Monday, Tilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC December 10, Thursday, Tilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM

Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC December 14, Monday, GMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM

Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC December 18, Friday, Tilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa December 23, Wednesday, Tila Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC December 28, Monday, Fatorda Stadium 7:30 PM

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters January 10, Sunday, Tilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM

ISL live stream details: How to watch ISL live?

The ISL 2020-21 season will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. Viewers can also stream the match online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

