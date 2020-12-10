Mo Salah Surpasses Steven Gerrard To Become Liverpool's All-time Top UCL Goalscorer

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer in the Champions League, surpassing club icon Steven Gerrard, following his goal against Midtjylland on Wednesday night. The Egyptian forward scored his 22nd goal for the Reds in the elite competition just 55 seconds after kick-off, which was also the fastest goal Liverpool have scored in the Champions League. However, Salah's goal wasn't enough to earn Liverpool the win as the game ended 1-1 in what was something of a dead rubber, given the Reds had already topped the group.

ALSO READ: Juventus' Unofficial Bid For Pogba Involving Pjanic And Costa Was REJECTED By Man United

Mo Salah becomes Liverpool's all-time UCL top scorer

Ever since Mo Salah arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2017, he's been tearing up the record books in a red jersey. On Wednesday, he became Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer in the Champions League as he surpassed Steven Gerrard's haul of 21 goals for the club in Europe's premier club competition. Gerrard spent 17 seasons at Liverpool and famously guided the club to Champions League success in 2005.

Salah's current Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are also among the top scorers for Liverpool in the Champions League with the Senegalese on 17 goals and the Brazilian on 15 goals.

ALSO READ: Romelu Lukaku DENIES Inter UCL Last-16 Spot By Blocking Teammate Sanchez’s Winner: WATCH

Midtjylland vs Liverpool: UCL Matchday 6 Group D game ends in a 1-1 draw

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool took the lead through Mo Salah's goal less than a minute after kick-off as the 28-year-old bobbled the ball into the net courtesy of some good fortune. Salah's goal came at 55 seconds and was the fastest goal that Liverpool scored in a Champions League game. The visitors then had the opportunity to build on their lead but Midtjylland goalkeeper Jesper Hansen denied Diogo Jota twice in the first half to keep the score at 1-0 heading into the break.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Face Nightmare Champions League Draw, Likely To Face Bayern Or Liverpool

The hosts began the second half with more conviction and pushed for an equalizer. In the 62nd minute, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was penalised for sending Anders Dreyer over with a stray leg and after a lengthy review, Midtjylland were awarded a penalty which was converted by Alexander Scholz. Liverpool then had a late winner from Takumi Minamino ruled out due to a handball by Sadio Mane in the build-up.

ALSO READ: Diego Maradona’s Relatives Tussle Over £37 MILLION Fortune, 16 Family Members Included

The draw for Liverpool meant that Klopp's team finished top of Group D on 13 points, with Atalanta taking the second qualification spot after their win against Ajax on Wednesday.

Image Credits - UCL Twitter