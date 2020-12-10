Romelu Lukaku DENIES Inter UCL Last-16 Spot By Blocking Teammate Sanchez’s Winner: WATCH

Although Romelu Lukaku has a knack for putting the ball in the opposition net, the Inter Milan forward denied his teammate Alexis Sanchez a possible winner against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday. Had Lukaku not blocked Sanchez's late effort, and had Inter got the three points, they would have qualified into the last 16 of the Champions League as Real Madrid had beaten Borussia Monchengladbach in the other group game. However, the matchday 6 Group B encounter between Inter Milan and Shakhtar ended in a goalless draw leading to both teams being eliminated from the elite competition.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar: Romelu Lukaku denies teammate Alexis Sanchez a late winner

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan huffed and puffed at the San Siro for 90 minutes but failed to find the winner they needed to progress into the UCL last 16. The hosts had a total of 20 shots on goal but couldn't break the deadlock. The clearest chance for Inter came in the 88th minute of the game when Alexis Sanchez leapt highest to meet a corner and produced a bullet header that was destined for the back of the net.

Es toda tuya Lukaku.pic.twitter.com/9AAeMqQwVt — Rangers Argentina 🇦🇷🐻 (@rangers_arg) December 9, 2020

However, the ball clattered into the head of his teammate Lukaku, who was standing in an offside position. The Belgian was visibly distraught and was seen with his hands of his head as Inter eventually crashed out of the tournament. Had Sanchez's header landed in the back of the net and Inter held on for the win, they would have qualified into the last 16 of the Champions League as Real Madrid had beaten Monchengladbach 2-0 in the other group game.

However, Inter finished bottom of their Champions League group with only six points from their six group games. Shakhtar finished in third, level on points with Monchengladbach but the German side progressed due to a better goal difference. Real Madrid topped the group with 10 points.

Inter also missed out on qualifying for the Europa League as they finished at the bottom of their group. The Nerazzurri thumped Shakhtar 5-0 in the reverse fixture in August but it was their only win in the UCL this season.

It was clear that Lukaku had no intention of interfering with play but his lazy positioning during the corner was slammed by fans on social media. One wrote, "Sanchez and Lukaku combine to help their team crash out of the Champions League. Reminds me of peak Man United in 2018-19" while another added, "Lukaku's lazy position has really cost Inter Milan here, such a shame".

Inter Milan need a goal to go through to the last 16 in the Champions League and in the last minute Alexis Sanchez’s header is blocked from going in by Romelu Lukaku on the line. That’s peak 2018/19 United right there. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) December 9, 2020

Inter finish bottom of their #UCL group after a 0-0 draw with Lukaku, Sanchez and Darmian on the pitch. Young started but was subbed. Lukaku inadvertently blocked a goalbound Sanchez header in the 89th minute. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 9, 2020

