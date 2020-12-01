Monchengladbach Vs Inter Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Borussia Monchengladbach welcome Inter Milan on Matchday 5 of the Champions League this season, with the Serie A side still searching for their first victory of the campaign. The Monchengladbach vs Inter Milan live stream will begin on Wednesday, December 2 at 1:30 AM IST. Here is the Monchengladbach vs Inter Milan live stream information, Monchengladbach vs Inter Milan team news and Monchengladbach vs Inter Milan prediction ahead of the mouthwatering clash.

Also Read: Inter Milan Attempted To Seal Messi Transfer For €250 MILLION In 2006: Ex-Barcelona Chief

Monchengladbach vs Inter Milan Champions League group stage preview

The German side has been one of the surprise teams of the Champions League group until now and sits top of the group with eight points from four games. Borussia Monchengladbach has already scored a massive 14 goals in the competition, and even a draw against Inter could see them qualify for the knockout stages, provided other results go their way. The club comes into the game on the back of a solid 4-1 victory against Schalke in the league, with the Bundesliga side is yet to lose in Europe this season.

Also Read: Inter Wins 3-0 At Sassuolo To End Hosts' Unbeaten Start

⚽ | TRAINING



The Nerazzurri adding the finishing touches to their preparations for #BMGInter 📸



👉 https://t.co/f4PV2RyGil pic.twitter.com/DVHVG0M9Dr — Inter (@Inter_en) November 30, 2020

Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan have massively struggled in Europe and are currently placed bottom of Group B with just two points from four games. After beginning their campaigns with a couple of draws, the Serie A side has lost their last two games and needs to win in Germany if they are to have any chance of qualification. The Italian side played out a 2-2 draw when they met Monchengladbach on Matchday 1 and ran out 3-0 winners in their last league game against Sassuolo.

Monchengladbach vs Inter Milan team news: Injury update

Borussia Monchengladbach: Niko Elvedi will miss the game with a muscle injury, with the home team without Jonas Hoffman as well. Ramy Bensebaini is also unavailable as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

Also Read: David Luiz Needed SEVEN Stitches After Horror Clash Of Heads With Raul Jimenez

Inter Milan: The visitors will be without Arturo Vidal after the Chilean was sent off against Real Madrid. Daniele Padelli, Aleksandar Kolarov and Marcelo Brozovic will miss out due to COVID-19, while Matias Vecino is unavailable due to a knee injury.

Monchengladbach vs Inter Milan team news: Probable playing 11

Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Jantschke, Wendt; Kramer, Neuhaus; Herrmann, Stindl, Thuram; Embolo

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Gagliardini, Sensi, Young; Lukaku, Martinez

Also Read: Jack Grealish Calls To 'get Rid' Of VAR After Aston Villa Denied Late Equaliser In PL Game

How to watch Monchengladbach vs Inter Milan live in India?

Sony TEN 3 SD and Sony TEN 3 HD channels will telecast the Champions League group stage game in India. For those who want to watch the Monchengladbach vs Inter Milan live stream online, they can do so by logging onto SonyLIV and JioTV. Fans can also keep a track of the latest updates by following the teams on social media.

Looking forward to the next European night under the lights 🤩#BMGInter 🔜#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/wFBNdSZ6ZP — Gladbach (@borussia_en) November 30, 2020

Monchengladbach vs Inter Milan prediction

According to our Monchengladbach vs Inter Milan prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Inter Milan Instagram, Borussia Monchengladbach Instagram