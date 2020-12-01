David Luiz Needed SEVEN Stitches After Horror Clash Of Heads With Raul Jimenez

Arsenal succumbed to another defeat against Wolves over the weekend, with Mikel Arteta’s side losing 2-1 at home. The result left Arsenal 14th in the Premier League table, with Wolves moving up to 7th place. The game was also marred by a sickening clash of heads between David Luiz and Raul Gimenez early on. Although the Wolves striker left the field and was later rushed to the hospital, David Luiz continued to play before being taken off at half-time. Now, more details on David Luiz’s condition have been revealed by media reports covering the David Luiz and Jimenez incident.

David Luiz head injury did not lead to a concussion for defender

The Arsenal centre back was seen lying on the ground for a long time before having his head bandaged by medics. Media reports revealing the extent of the David Luiz head injury disclosed that the Brazilian needed as many as seven stitches to stop the flow of blood from the wound. While the defender resumed playing after assistance from the club’s medical staff, David Luiz’s withdrawal at half time posed the question of whether the defender should have stayed on the field after suffering the injury early on in the game.

David Luiz had stitches after head injury but is said to be doing fine.



Worth noting that one of Arsenal medics who treated him was Gary O'Driscoll, a former doc for British Lions, so has huge experience of dealing with concussions. The club say it followed all protocols #AFC — alistair magowan (@alistairmagowan) November 30, 2020

Blood seeping through Luiz's head bandage. That really is not a good look. Can't believe he's still on the pitch. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 29, 2020

The Sun in their report wrote that it was club doctor Gary O'Driscoll who allowed David Luiz to continue playing after the 33-year-old answered all questions correctly. The club maintains that the David Luiz head injury did not lead to a concussion for the defender, with the centre back passing every part of the protocol. As for David Luiz’s withdrawal at half-time, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta explained that the substation was made after the head wound could not be kept closed, with Luiz having trouble heading the ball. Following his withdrawal, David Luiz's head injury was re-stitched at half time before heading home.

Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital.



He has our love and support as he begins a period of recovery.



We're all with you, @Raul_Jimenez9. — Wolves (@Wolves) November 30, 2020

Raul Jimenez skull fracture: When will Jimenez return?

It was the Wolves striker who came off worse in the David Luiz and Jimenez clash, with the attacker administered oxygen on the pitch after the collision left him unconscious. After on-field treatment, Raul Jimenez was replaced by Fabio Silva at the 15-minute mark, with the 29-year-old then rushed to a nearby hospital via air ambulance. The Raul Jimenez skull fracture news was later confirmed by Wolves in a club statement, with the team giving the latest update on the star striker’s health.

Confirming the Raul Jimenez skull fracture development, the club disclosed that the striker was rushed to a London hospital for immediate surgery. Wolves also revealed that the striker is comfortable following his operation and is currently resting at the hospital. The club did not provide a Jimenez return date, however, indicating that the striker will spend a few days at the hospital as he begins his recovery.

Image Credits: AP