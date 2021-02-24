Monchengladbach Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with Man City in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 encounter on Wednesday, February 24. The 'home' fixture for the German side will be played at the Puskas Arena, with the game scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, February 25 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Monchengladbach vs Man City team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Monchengladbach vs Man City game preview

This will be the first time that Borussia Monchengladbach compete in the knockout stages of the Champions League, although they did reach the final of the old European Cup in 1977. Manager Marco Rose will depart the club for Borussia Dortmund in the summer but will be hoping to make the most out of his final few months at Gladbach. However, a 2-1 defeat against Mainz on Saturday left Gladbach in eighth place on the Bundesliga table. Gladbach made it to the last 16 of the UCL despite losing their last two group games.

Meanwhile, Man City are on the hunt for their first Champions League title. The Cityzens extended their winning run to an astonishing 18 consecutive matches in all competitions following a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the league on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's men are on course to win the Premier League this season as they've opened up a 10-point gap between themselves and second-placed Manchester United. They also cruised into the last 16 of the competition by finishing top of Group C without a single defeat.

Monchengladbach vs Man City team news, injuries and suspensions

Borussia Monchengladbach have no injury or suspension concerns to contend with ahead of the trip to Budapest, leaving Marco Rose with plenty of selection issues to ponder. However, it is likely that Alassane Plea will lead the line for the Germans along with Bree Embolo.

PEP (on injury news) 💬 Everyone except Nathan Ake is fit. — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 23, 2021

Man City will be without Nathan Ake but have the likes of Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne available again. Sterling, who scored the winner against Arsenal at the weekend, is likely to start up front for the Premier League leaders.

Monchengladbach vs Man City prediction

Given that Man City are on a splendid run of form, they are expected to score goals against Gladbach. However, the German side does possess a threat on the counter with Plea and Embolo. Our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Man City.

UCL live: Where to watch Monchengladbach vs Man City live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD. The Monchengladbach vs Man City live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

