Champions League Results: Bayern Humiliate Lazio, Giroud's Strike Leaves Atletico Hapless

Defending European champions Bayern Munich continued their fine run of form with a sensational victory against Serie A giants Lazio. Robert Lewandowski was again back in his groove for Hansi Flick to play a key role in ensuring a splendid first-leg win. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid suffered a major setback as Diego Simeone's men went on to succumb under pressure against Chelsea, suggestive of their struggling form in the previous few games.

Bayern vs Lazio Champions League results: Bavarians hammer Serie A side

Bayern Munich arrived into the game unbeaten in the group stage, so were Lazio. But the Bavarians inflicted a harsh defeat on the Serie A outfit, their first in the Champions League this season. The defending champions had a visible impact on the game as early as the 9th minute with Robert Lewandowski scoring the opener.

The Pole forward intercepted a back pass from Lazio defender Mateo Musacchio to strike the ball past the net. Jamal Musiala doubled the lead for Hansi Flick in the 24th minute after he was left unmarked on the edge of the box. Leon Goretzka picked up the youngster, allowing him to strike a low shot past Pepe Reina.

In the 42nd minute, Kingsley Coman pressured Reina with a thunderous effort for the goalkeeper to push it away. But Leroy Sane was quick to anticipate the ball to score from a tap-in. Lazio made things easy for the Bavarians at the start of the second half when Francesco Acerbi netted into his own net following pressure from Sane.

Interestingly, just two minutes later, Joaquin Correa slotted one goal back for Lazio but could not cut down on the three-goal deficit further. Bayern thus have a 1-4 comfortable lead before the second leg.

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League results: Giroud wins it for Tuchel

Atletico Madrid arrived into the game at the back of a defeat against Levante in LaLiga. Diego Simeone's men, despite their initial heroics, now look to have tumbled in the Spanish domestic competition. And the Levante defeat appears to have taken a toll on the Rojiblancos as they went on to concede a defeat against Chelsea.

Despite a thrilling and entertaining first half, the two sides failed to bag the opener. It was only in the 68th minute, that Olivier Giroud put the Blues in the front. The French forward latched onto a miscued clearance from Mario Hermoso to strike an acrobatic finish past Jan Oblak.

And the Spanish heavyweights failed to equalise in the game courtesy of a defensive approach from Thomas Tuchel. The Blues managed to win their first Champions League game under the German tactician with the second leg set to be played on March 18.

Champions League fixtures

(All timings in IST)

Atalanta vs Real Madrid - Wednesday, February 24 (Thursday IST), 1.30 am

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City - Wednesday, February 24 (Thursday IST), 1.30 am

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter