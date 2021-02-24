Bruno Fernandes-Rashford Have Scored 40 Goals This Season, Sit Next To Lewandowski-Muller

The duo of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller played a significant role in Bayern Munich's sextuple-winning season. The two have been among some of the most outstanding performers for Hansi Flick. But the duo of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford is not behind as they have combined well to produce a scintillating performance for Manchester United. A startling stat suggests the impact of the duo for Man United across all competitions this season.

Lewandowski and Muller combine to score 45 times, most in Europe

Lewandowski and Muller together have combined for 45 goals this season. The Pole forward has struck 32 goals in 31 games across all competitions, while Muller has racked up 13 goals, achieving the numbers in as many games as the striker has played. Indeed, the duo has emerged as one of the fiercest threats for the opponents.

Lewandowski has been in fine form since the previous season, winning the FIFA The Best Men's Player award along with his crowning as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year. On Tuesday, he bagged the opener for Hansi Flick in the Champions League clash against Lazio.

In doing so, he has now racked up 72 goals in the Champions League, including his stint with Borussia Dortmund. Lewandowski is now the third-highest goalscorer in the European competition, having overtaken Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez's tally of 71 goals.

Bruno Fernandes and Rashford have scored 40 goals together

But Man United's Bruno Fernandes and Rashford aren't far behind from the Bavarian duo. The Portuguese midfielder has been one of the key players for Solskjaer and has netted 22 times in 37 games this season. On the other hand, Rashford remains the go-to man for the Norwegian tactician.

A day to remember... really miss the fans at Old Trafford though @manutd 🔴⚫️ https://t.co/qaZ0qcP65N — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 23, 2021

The England international has struck 18 goals for Man United. Thus, the duo has combined to score 40 goals including their goals in the Europa League after being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage. The duo scored a goal each again in the Premier League clash against Newcastle United over the weekend.

Inter forward duo of Martinez and Lukaku mesmerise under Antonio Conte

Inter Milan forwards Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku sit third in their combined goal contribution in Europe. The Belgium international has scored 23 times this season, while Martinez has 15 goals to his credit. The duo was again on target in the Milan derby over the weekend, with the Argentine forward bagging a brace, while Lukaku scored the third goal for Antonio Conte.

