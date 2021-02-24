Robert Lewandowski Surpasses Raul To Become Third-highest Scorer In Champions League

Defending European champions Bayern Munich continued their unbeaten run in the Champions League when they came up against Lazio in the round of 16. The Bavarian have been in line to defend their title this season, more so with their 4-1 victory over the Serie A outfit. Robert Lewandowski was again among the outstanding performers in the clash as he scored the opener to become the third-highest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League.

Also Read | Lewandowski joins CR7, Messi and Zlatan in decorated list with 500th goal against Schalke

Robert Lewandowski UCL record: Striker overtakes Raul Champions League goals' record

Lewandowski put his side in the front as early as the 9th minute. The Pole international pounced upon a defensive debacle from Mateo Musacchio to net it past Pepe Reina. In doing so, Lewandowski bagged his 72nd goal in the Champions League, overtaking legendary Real Madrid striker Raul Gonzalez.

👏 Top scorers in Champions League history:



⚽️1⃣3⃣4⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo

⚽️1⃣1⃣9⃣ Lionel Messi



⚽️7⃣2⃣ Robert Lewandowski

⚽️7⃣1⃣ Raúl González#UCL pic.twitter.com/yUjqoBa1ae — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 23, 2021

The Bavarian forward is now the third-highest goalscorer in the history of the top European club competition. Lewandowski has achieved the milestone in 92 appearances, including his stint with Borussia Dortmund. Interestingly, the Real Madrid legend struck 71 goals in 142 games, including his stint with Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski explains why Jurgen Klopp was a ‘Bad Teacher’ to him at Dortmund

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way despite Robert Lewandowski UCL record

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo is still in the driving seat in the Champions League record books. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner maintains a massive lead at the top with 134 goals in the Champions League to his credit. He is followed by his arch-rival and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi with 119 goals.

With the strike, the 32-year-old attacker has now racked up 32 goals in 31 games across all competitions this season. This was his fourth strike in the Champions League this season, managing five appearances as yet.

Also Read | Ronaldo, Lewandowski score 91 goals combined in 2020, same as Messi alone in 2012

Bayern vs Lazio: Jamal Musiala becomes youngest Bayern UCL scorer

Apart from Lewandowski, Bayern youngster Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane struck in the first half, besides an own goal from Lazio's Francesco Acerbi in the second half. Musiala became the youngest Bayern Munich player to score in the Champions League.

He achieved the milestone at an age of 17 years, 363 days. Joaquin Correa did strike a goal for Lazio in the 49th minute, but his efforts proved insufficient in the game with Bayern still maintaining a three-goal lead away from home. The next leg is set to be played on March 17 (March 18 according to IST).

Also Read | How Lewandowski joined Dortmund instead of Blackburn due to shocking volcanic eruption

Image courtesy: Bayern website