Mourinho Calls Lloris-Son Bust-up 'beautiful' As Spurs Overcome Stern Everton Challenge

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur overcame a difficult challenge against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton with a narrow 1-0 victory to cap off Matchday 33. However, the victory was overshadowed by the Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min bust-up while on their way to the dressing room during half-time. Speaking after the game, Mourinho asserted that the bust-up between the two players was "beautiful" since it showed that the two players care about the team.

Lloris and Son fight was beautiful: Mourinho post match interview

Leaked footage of what was said between lloris and son ... lloris has gone to far pic.twitter.com/X5qWPXf5oK — Aaron Dunne (@ADunne18) July 6, 2020

The Lloris and Son fight saw the two shoving and pushing each other before they were separated by teammates. Lloris later admitted that he was upset with the South Korean international for his failure to track back during the build-up to an Everton chance at goal. On the other hand, Mourinho has now described the bust-up as 'beautiful', while also accepting the blame for the Lloris and Son fight.

Mourinho post match interview: Manager takes blame for Lloris and Son fight

After the game, while speaking to the media, Mourinho claimed that he should be blamed for the Lloris and Son fight because he expects his players to be more demanding towards each other. He asserted that he was critical of the players, but that critical mindset was earlier lacking amongst his players, as he asserted that this kind of mentality is needed in the game.

Mourinho stated that Lloris was simply urging Son to put more effort while tracking back. The Portuguese tactician said that the captain's reaction against Son was a conveyance that he is all ears to the manager's advice. Mourinho went on to add that the Lloris and Son fight was needed to help the team raise its standards. Despite the bust-up, Lloris and Son appeared to be hugging each other while returning to the field in the second half, implying the situation was fine between them.

Tottenham vs Everton highlights, Premier League standings

After a defeat against Sheffield United, Mourinho's side were back to winning ways against Everton. Despite an equally dominant game from either side, Tottenham bagged the three points from the game after Everton defender Michael Keane unknowingly netted in his team's goal from a Giovanni Lo Celso strike that looked to move afar. Mourinho's side are placed eighth in the Premier League standings with 48 points and will next play Bournemouth on Thursday.

Image courtesy: AP