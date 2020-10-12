Jose Mourinho Was One Of The First To Call Iker Casillas After He Suffered A Heart Attack

Jose Mourinho enjoyed immense success with Real Madrid, laying the foundation of a team that went on to win four Champions League titles in the coming seasons. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing at the Bernabeu during his tenure. The manager often ended up clashing with his players, including the infamous fallout with club captain Iker Casillas. The legendary shot-stopper has now shed some light on an anecdote that brought about a change in their relationship.

Jose Mourinho was among first to call after heart attack, recalls Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack last summer while with Portuguese outfit Porto. Since then, he hasn't played for the club. Only three weeks later, his wife Sara Carbonero confirmed the reports that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The Real Madrid legend recalled the tough times he endured last year while speaking to ESPN Deportes.

Iker Casillas stated that a person can become close to another, perhaps someone they weren't close with before, any moment. The legendary shot-stopper added that many people are unaware of the fact that Jose Mourinho was among the first people to call him after the heart attack reports began doing the rounds, as he shed light on the hidden personality behind the Tottenham manager's curious temperament.

Iker Casillas hung up his boots in August

Iker Casillas also revealed that Jose Mourinho spoke to him after the news that his wife was diagnosed with cancer broke out. Things have taken a turn for the better between the two. At some point, their relationship seemed irreparable to the point that Jose Mourinho dropped Iker Casillas in favour of Diego Lopez.

Lo importante es el camino que recorres y la gente que te acompaña, no el destino al que te lleva, porque eso con trabajo y esfuerzo, llega solo y creo que puedo decir, sin dudar, que ha sido el camino y el destino soñado #Grac1as pic.twitter.com/xb8ucs9REh — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 4, 2020

Iker Casillas has made a complete recovery since the heart attack. His wife also beat cancer in November last year. Following the health scare, the Real Madrid legend decided to call it quits in August this year. Speaking on life after the heart attack, Iker Casillas continued: "I've seen people again that I hadn't seen for a long time. You value the day-to-day more."

Iker Casillas Real Madrid career nothing short of exceptional

Iker Casillas' Real Madrid career was nothing short of exceptional in many ways. The former Spanish shot-stopper spent 16 seasons with the first team of Real Madrid, winning several accolades, including five LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues. He left the Bernabeu as one of the most decorated players in the club's history.

Image courtesy: Iker Casillas, Tottenham Instagram