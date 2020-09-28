Jose Mourinho Hits Back At Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Jibe, Slams Man United Penalty Record

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho couldn't help but take another penalty dig at Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Red Devils' 3-2 win over Brighton on Saturday. Solskjaer's side were vastly fortunate to come away with the three points against Brighton as their winning goal came from the penalty spot, after the full-time whistle. After the dramatic win, Solskjaer took a jibe at Mourinho, mocking the Portuguese manager for measuring goalposts following Spurs' mid-week Europa League win over Shkendija. t

Jose Mourinho responds to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over late controversial Man United penalty

The Tottenham vs Newcastle game on Sunday ended 1-1 after Magpies forward Callum Wilson converted an injury-time penalty following a VAR intervention for handball on Eric Dier. Although Jose Mourinho was in no mood to discuss the controversial incident, the 57-year-old was quick to respond to Solskjaer's jibe. While speaking to Sky Sports, the Spurs boss was asked whether he measured the goalposts on the weekend and he said, "No, but I think Ole was so happy with the result of his team, he had to make a joke"

Jose Mourinho: “For him [Solskjaer] the dimensions of the goalposts are not important, for him what is important is the dimensions of the 18-yard box, he would prefer a 22-yard box” #MUFC [@footballdaily]



Mourinho then went on to state, "But I understand that the dimensions of the goalposts are not important for him. For him, I think the penalty box is more important, he won't play with 18 yards but will play with 22 yards." Since the start of last season, Man United have been awarded the most number of penalties (15) in the Premier League. Back in July, Mourinho also took a pop at United for their penalties when he admitted, "Bruno (Fernandes) came in and is an amazing penalty taker for them (United), one of the best in the world because he had about 20 of them to score from."

Man United penalty controversy: Neil Maupay handball incident

Man United earned their first three points of the Premier League season as they struck late to defeat Brighton at The Amex. Midfield gem Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the tenth minute of added time after the full-time whistle had been blown with the scores locked at 2-2. The penalty was awarded due to a Neil Maupay handball after a VAR check.

However, United rode their luck during the game as Brighton hit the woodwork five times. While speaking to BT Sport after the match, Solskjaer poked fun at Mourinho after the Tottenham manager complained about the size of the goalposts in their Europa League win in Macedonia on Thursday night. He said, "I'm happy Jose isn’t here to measure the goalposts, it might have been a smaller goal."

