Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Slams Jose Mourinho And Louis Van Gaal, Affirms Faith In The Club

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at his critics. He also took a dig at former club managers Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal. Mourinho and Van Gaal have been extremely critical of the club’s structure in the past. It compelled Solskjaer to speak in favour of the Premier League giants.

I believe in the structure of the club: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"We made sure before the game we had the right attitude: go out there and do the job."



💬 Ole reacts to today's FA Cup victory... — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that he still believes in the structure of the club. He also asserted that he had the final say in the club’s signings as well. He slammed Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal stating that it was a skill to look at yourself in the mirror sometimes and not just blame others. He criticised the duo for their constant criticism of the club and their thoughts that they were better than the rest.

I have the final say in club's signings: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asserted that the club have a solid structure. It consisted of scouting, recruiting and researching players before their signing. He also clarified that it is only him who has the final say in bringing in new players at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal had mocked Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was recently quizzed about his views on Manchester United’s attempt to sign Bruno Fernandes. He is also linked with Spurs. Mourinho had then mocked the club stating that one should enquire about Fernandes’ possible move to United from Sporting Lisbon. Louis van Gaal had dismissed the claims that the team under Solskjaer played attacking football.

Rio Ferdinand had slammed Ed Woodward

Rio Ferdinand, while speaking to BT Sport, criticised the club management led by Ed Woodward for spending on players like Marcus Rojo, Radamel Falcao, Marouane Fellaini, Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay. He termed such signings as ‘unnecessary’.

Manchester United defeated Tranmere in FA Cup

Manchester United defeated Tranmere 6-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. The Red Devils will next play against Manchester City in the second leg of the Football League Cup on Wednesday, January 29 (January 30 IST). The first leg ended in City’s favour as Pep Guardiola’s men scored thrice, while conceding once.

