Jose Mourinho Demands Tottenham To Re-sign Gareth Bale To Fill Harry Kane's Spot

According to recent reports in England, Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with Real Madrid over the possibility of signing Gareth Bale. There have been frequent rumours of Tottenham trying to bring back the Welsh International since the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

Gareth Bale transfer: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho interested in the Welshman

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to re-sign their former star, however, the possibility in the on-going transfer window looks bleak. Friday is the deadline day of the current transfer window. Jose Mourinho is keen to sign a forward in this window due to Harry Kane’s injury, which could see him out until April. Other names that were being considered were that of AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek and Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud. However, Piatek has decided to join Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Gareth Bale transfer: Failed Chinese Super League move

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has been a part of multiple controversies this season. The player, who was thought to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure to Turin, was almost on his way to China last summer. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had openly stated that the club was looking to sell the Welshman.

However, Gareth Bale went on to stay at the Bernabeu, regardless of the transfer rumours. According to earlier revelations, a move to the Chinese Super League for Bale has become more unlikely. This is due to the fact that Chinese Super League has announced new measures on players’ salaries from the coming season.

Real Madrid will next play against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga

Gareth Bale has been out of favour for Zinedine Zidane. The French international prefers to start Brazilian prodigy Rodrygo ahead of Bale. The Welshman has scored just three goals along with two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season. His side are leading in LaLiga, three points ahead of Barcelona. Zidane’s men will next play against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

