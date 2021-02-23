Monaco Mock Barcelona After Beating PSG, Ask LaLiga Giants To DM Them For Advice

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) managed to put up a scintillating display against Barcelona in the Champions League, courtesy of a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe but failed to win it against Monaco. The Parc des Princes outfit were forced to swallow a 2-0 defeat by Monaco in the game following the Champions League clash against Barcelona. The winning side does understand what it takes to beat the Parisians and hence decided to help Barcelona, although sarcastically.

PSG vs Monaco: Diop, Maripan inflict harsh defeat on defending champions

Monaco defeated PSG on Sunday night in a show of utmost balance well implemented by manager Niko Kovac. The manager had clear plans for the clash — to defend as a unit when off the ball, and to be decisive whenever Monaco won possession against Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Monaco attempted a quick counter-attack in the 6th minute with Ruben Aguilar nodding a deep cross after an impeccable effort on the left flank. Sofiane Diop made no mistake while heading the ball past Keylor Navas to put his side in the front. Defender Guillermo Maripan slotted in for Monaco in the second half to double the lead with a splendid effort from a tight space.

Monaco mock Barcelona, ask club to DM them for advice on defeating PSG

Interestingly, Monaco had defeated PSG in the previous fixture this season as well. The club's Spanish Twitter handle decided to mock both PSG and Barcelona. A tweet from the club handle asserted that they have defeated the defending Ligue 1 champions over two legs this season. The tweet also carried a message for Barcelona.

¡Le ganamos al PSG en la ida y en la vuelta! 🔥



Barcelona, si necesitan un consejo envíenos un DM. 📩 pic.twitter.com/nFZomjPeK9 — AS Monaco ES 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco_ES) February 21, 2021

Monaco's tweet further asked Barcelona to directly message them if in case they needed some advice to defeat PSG in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Indeed, Ronald Koeman's men have a mountain to climb when they visit Parc des Princes next month, already trailing by three goals ( 4 away goals for PSG) after the first leg.

Ligue 1 standings update: PSG slip further in title race

Following the defeat against Monaco, PSG have further slipped in the Ligue 1 title race. Pochettino's men now sit third in the Ligue 1 standings having racked up 54 points in 26 games. Interestingly, Lille maintain their firm hold at the top, with a three-point lead over second-placed Lyon. PSG next play Dijon in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

