Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters Highlights, Player Ratings: TP Rehenesh Saves Visitors

Mumbai City FC played at the Andheri Sports Complex on Thursday evening. The Islanders hosted Welcome Schattorie-led Kerala Blasters FC in what was a clash between two mid-table teams. Both teams showed great attacking intent in the first half but failed to find a goal before the half-time whistle. Jorge Costa's side began with great attacking prowess in the second half too and looked to be edging closer and closer towards the opening goal. However, it was the visitors who scored the first goal of the game as Messi Bouli slotted in a fine effort after being set up by Jessel Carneiro in the 75th minute. However, that lead did not last for long as Mumbai City FC equalised just two minutes later courtesy of an Amine Chermiti effort assisted by midfielder Paulo Machado. Kerala Blasters FC goalkeeper - TP Rehenesh - was the star of the match as he managed to keep his side in the game. The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes. Here are the player ratings for the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match played on Thursday.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Live streaming, preview and other ISL match details

Messi Bouli opens the scoring for Kerala Blasters FC

Also Read | Manchester City FC After Buying Mumbai City FC: Indian Players Will Be World-class Stars

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeeper

Amrinder Singh - 6/10

Defenders

Subhasish Bose - 7/10

Sarthak Golui - 7/10

Mato Grgic - 6/10

Pratik Chaudhari - 5/10

Midfielders

Rowllin Borges - 7/10

Paulo Machado - 7/10

Mohamed Larbi - 6/10

Raynier Fernandes - 5/10

Forwards

Modou Sougou - 7/10

Amine Chermiti - 6/10

Also Read | NorthEast United FC Vs Mumbai City FC: Jorge Costa Won't Settle For Anything But A Win

Amine Chermiti equalises for Mumbai City FC at the Andheri Sports Arena

Also Read | Mumbai City FC Sign Localite Mohammed Asif Khan For The Current Season

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeeper

TP Rehenesh - 7/10

Defenders

Raju Gaikwad - /10

Jessel Carneiro - 8/10

Mohamad Rakip - 7/10

Vlatko Drobarov - 5/10

Midfielders

Sergio Cidoncha - 7/10

Sahal Abdul Samad - 6/10

Jeakson Singh - 7/10

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni - 5/10

Seityasen Singh - 5/10

Forwards

Messi Bouli- 7/10

Also Read | ISL: FC Goa Visit Mumbai City FC Preview, Team Updates And Match News