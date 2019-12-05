Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming, Preview And Other ISL Match Details

Mumbai City FC host Kerala Blasters for their Matchday 7 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. The Mumbai based team are currently on the 7th-spot of the points table with one win in six games and a total of 6 points to their name. Mumbai City FC were held by ATK in their previous clash and are currently trailing table-toppers ATK by 7 points. Mumbai City FC have not won a single game in their last five ISL games and will look to clinch this one.

Premier League giants Manchester City recently acquired a majority of shares of Mumbai City FC and that can be a game-changing move for the club. They have found the net 9 times in the season and have conceded 12 goals with a goal difference of -3. As for Kerala Blasters, they are on the 8th spot of the table with just a single win in 6 games (Losses 3, Draws 2). They have a total of 5 points this season with a GD of -2. Kerala Blasters have not won a single game in their last five clashes which includes three losses.

One major absentee as the boss names an 18-man squad to face @KeralaBlasters at the Arena! 👀



— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 4, 2019

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Details

Competition: Indian Super League 2019-20 Date and Time: Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) Venue: Mumbai Football Arena Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

The last time we faced @KeralaBlasters, @Amrinder_1 produced this piece of absolute magic! 🎩



— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 5, 2019

