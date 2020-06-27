Mumbai Police's Sly Dig At Liverpool's Premier League Title Win Impresses Twitterati

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lifted the Premier League title after Chelsea defeated Manchester City on Thursday, ending a 30-year-wait or the elusive title. The Mumbai Police Twitter handle have taken a dig at the newly crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Referencing to the increasing coronavirus Mumbai count and Liverpool's famous chant, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle advocated social distancing measures to win the clash against coronavirus.

Liverpool Premier League Champions: Mumbai Police Twitter take a dig at Reds' 30-year-wait; advocates social distancing measures

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle has carved a niche for itself on social media due to its witty take on recent events and turn them to advisory messages. The Mumbai Police's social media team is well regarded by the Twitterati and they did strike again, this time taking a dig at Liverpool, who were crowned as Premier League champions on Thursday (Friday). Referencing to Liverpool's famous 'You'll Never Walk Alone' chant, the Mumbai Police Twitter post said how one should maintain social distancing measure amidst the current pandemic, or else will have to wait for 30 years to win over coronavirus.

Mumbai Police's tweet also referenced to how 'Man-datory' six feet social distancing was necessary to save the 'City' from its 'clash' against COVID-19. The words directed towards Liverpool's intense rivalry against Man City over the past two seasons. Ironically, it was City's loss against Chelsea recently that confirmed Liverpool as Premier League champions this season.

'Man-datory' 6 feet distancing to be followed so that your 'City' can win this 'clash' against COVID-19.#PremierSafety pic.twitter.com/FKounGqb7M — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 27, 2020

Liverpool Premier League Champions: Netizens laud Mumbai Police's tweet

Netizens were impressed by Mumbai Police's tweet on Liverpool Premier League win, with many considering it one of the best posts ever by the handle. A Twitter user asked for the account's admin to be handed a medal, with many users speculating that the admin is a Manchester United fan. The Twitterati also praised the admin's creativity and certainly hailed their eagerness to make people aware of social distancing guidelines.

Another Twitterati commented that it was commendable for the digital to convey the message while taking into account what's happening around the globe to get more response on the matter. The Coronavirus Mumbai count has been ever increasing since the virus made way to the country, and Mumbai has been a hotbed for transmission, reporting close to 4,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

Sly dig at Liverpool. I wonder if Mumbai Police admin is a Man Utd Fan — Ankush Popli (@AnkushPopli1) June 27, 2020

This is by far the best tweet 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Karan H (@KHemdev) June 27, 2020

Give the admin a medal 😂😂😂😂 — Bikram Chaudhury (@SomeSpeaks) June 27, 2020

Liverpool Premier League Champions: Jurgen Klopp's Reds end 30-year wait

Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Wednesday threw up an intriguing situation - if Pep Guardiola's Manchester City dropped points against Chelsea, Liverpool win the Premier League title. Frank Lampard's men did one better, beating the defending champions 2-1 after Jurgen Klopp's former Dortmund pupil, Christian Pulisic led the Blues' attack, scoring the opener. Kevin De Bruyne equalised, but couldn't salvage a draw after Fernandinho was sent off, with Willian converting the subsequent penalty. The Reds have broken numerous records throughout their championship run and are all set to break a few more with seven Premier League games yet to be played.

