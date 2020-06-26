Liverpool Fans In India Bask Club's Incredible 2019-20 Premier League Title Triumph

Liverpool have lifted the league title after 30 long years of anguish, frustration and the occasional slip-up. Liverpool fans across the globe have already begun their Liverpool title celebrations, and while a trophy parade around Merseyside might not be on the agenda due to the current coronavirus crisis, it does not take the shine off Liverpool's incredible achievement. With Liverpool's long-drawn dream of clinching the Premier League title finally turning into reality (read: Doubters to believers), Liverpool India fans, couldn't restrain their joy and shed a tear or two in joy after Jurgen Klopp's relentless Reds delivered on last season's promise.

Liverpool India: Fans kick-off Liverpool title celebrations in India after Reds clinch elusive Premier League trophy

In a video uploaded by Premier League India, Liverpool fans spoke about Jurgen Klopp's incredible achievement and lauded the players for their consistency. The video featured a montage of Liverpool India fans watching games live together on giant screens creating an Anfield-like atmosphere with chants and flares. The montage also had some of the moments from Liverpool's 2019-20 season so far. Premier League India also connected to fans through video conference to gather their thoughts on the title win, and many fans called it a dream come true. One fan remembered how Klopp had promised Liverpool would win the Premier League title in four years during his appointment as head coach, and hailed the former Dortmund manager for delivering on his promise.

"A dream come true...You'll Never Walk Alone"



What this Premier League 🏆 means to 🇮🇳 @LFC fans. pic.twitter.com/IEHT9PwXPt — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) June 26, 2020

Liverpool title celebrations: Liverpool India fans hail Henderson, Klopp

Fans also praised captain Jordan Henderson, with one fan claiming that the midfielder was like a man possessed throughout the season. Another Liverpool supporter lauded Henderson's contribution to the unity of the team and hailed that no captain has ever contributed to a team as he has. One particular Reds supporter said that the Premier League win felt like a personal achievement after all the anguish and mockery over the last decade. A father-daughter duo, both Liverpool fans, congratulated the team for their enormous success and claimed that hope and perseverance always pays, and Jurgen Klopp's side are reaping the rewards for it. The video ended with a host of Liverpool India fans chanting, 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

(Image Credit: Premier League, Premier League India Twitter)