MUN Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

Manchester United will play against Newcastle United in the Premier League. The match will be played at Old Trafford on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Let us look at the MUN vs NEW Dream11 predictions, top picks, preview and other details of the match.

🚨 Ole has hinted at @PaulPogba's potential involvement in #MUNNEW on Boxing Day.



Full #MUFC team news update 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 24, 2019

MUN vs NEW Match Preview

Manchester United are placed 8th on the Premier League points table. They are up against Newcastle United, who are ranked 9th on the table with both teams having 25 points each. United lost their previous match against Watford with a 0-2 scoreline, while Newcastle secured a victory against Crystal Palace.

MUN vs NEW Match Schedule

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2019

Time: 11 PM (IST)

MUN vs NEW Top Picks

Marcus Rashford has been in good form for United this season, having scored 10 goals, while assisting on 4 occasions in 18 Premier League appearances. Paul Pogba was introduced against Watford as a substitute after being left out since September due to an ankle injury. Joelinton has been in decent form for Newcastle and would look to trouble United’s defence.

MUN vs NEW Likely Playing XIs

Manchester United: David de Gea (c), Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron wan Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Scott Mctominay, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Newcastle United: Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Florian Lejeune, Javier Manquillo, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Paul Dummett, Andy Carroll, Joelinton (c)

MUN vs NEW Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Florian Lejeune, Javier Manquillo

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Isaac Hayden, Daniel James, Miguel Almiron

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (Captain), Joelinton (Vice-Captain)

MUN vs NEW Dream11 Prediction

Manchester United are likely to win the match against Newcastle United.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

